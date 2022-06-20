Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Some of you will get the opportunity to do your own thing. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Problem about finances will be resolved. Not possessing a head for figures can work against you in a professional set up. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Going for a spin with friends will be exciting. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. Time is ripe to give a boost to your career graph. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love!

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Commencing something new on the professional front today is not recommended. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Organising an outing for friends and relations is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Landing a good and well paying job is likely for some. Homemakers will be able to balance the budget despite mounting expenses. You will be able to preempt a situation on the academic font without getting involved.

Love Focus: You may experience a sense of achievement on the romantic front as you catch someone’s eye.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge it on their favourite pastime. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for anything romantic today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. A tiff with senior at work cannot be ruled out for some. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Things move slowly on the romantic front, but remember, slow and steady wins the race!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business.

Love Focus: The one you love will not only return your affection, but also make all efforts to come closer.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. It will be in your interest to speed up a transaction as the stars appear favourable. You are efficiency-personified and will be all geared up to wrap up all the pending work. A family youngster is about to give some good news.

Love Focus: You manage to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick-start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Your suggestions and opinions at work are likely to be appreciated. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with a member of opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Chances look bright of your winning a bet. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front can be disappointed. Laziness may start telling on your health. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. A gift-laden relative from overseas can come and stay with you.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Your spirited approach to a task is likely to motivate those around you. A health advice may be taken seriously. You can be tensed regarding a family issue involving an elderly. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will be able to win over the love of the one you are desirous of.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

