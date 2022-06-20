Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 20, '22 states, great beginnings

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today seems like a day where you can expect great beginnings as well as challenges in your life. Your health and professional front look moderate whereas the family front looks excellent. You can expect great news in terms of property and the finances looks moderate to good. You can also expect a fortunate turn or a great news on the financial front. It is the best time to buy gifts for the members as it might bring a different wave of happiness amongst the members as the family front looks extremely pleasant. When it comes to your love life You can make small decisions and go for the plan you always wanted to take as the romance front looks good.

Leo Finance Today Your finance for today looks good. You spend on things that have been on your Wishlist for long as it can prove to be pleasant. As the cards show excellent outlook to your finances, you might consider saving the money you were planning to spend.

Leo Family Today The family front looks excellent today. You can expect a pleasant environment amongst your family members. Great things are waiting for you at home. Go for the plan you’ve always wanted to execute with your family.

Leo Career Today You can see moderate growth today. However, there can be things that might make your path rocky and make it miserable for you so it is advised not to take any bigger steps. If there has been an interview delayed; it is best you take it soon as the cards show prosperity in terms of career.

Leo Health Today Health front seems moderate today. It is advices that you take a health check-up to be confirm and be sure but there are not going to many problems. Diseases stay away from you today and no bad news will come your way as much as health is related.

Leo Love Life Today Your love life looks good so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, this is the right time for you. Expect positive turns with your partner. You can make small decisions and go for the plan you always wanted to take.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON