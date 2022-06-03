Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your attempts to become socially known may get you your fifteen minutes of fame! Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. A happy event on the social front is likely to delight you no end.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind.

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. You can drag your feet on an unfinished task on the professional front. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. A family youngster may insist on something that you have not budgeted for. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Excellent earning opportunities come your way. Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip.

Love Focus: Don’t strain your relationship by doing what your partner dislikes.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Arrears awaited eagerly will take some more time to materialise for the uniformed. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged. Much appreciation is in store for you on the social front for something that you have achieved.

Love Focus: A friend may act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. An initiative on the professional front is likely to make your career soar. If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. Immense joy and fulfillment is foreseen on the family front. You can become a part of a fun trip being organised by a friend.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch the eye of someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. Your man management skills will help in sorting out a complicated issue involving employees. A routine medical check-up is advised for some. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front.

Love Focus: Love life can take a hit as lover has to go away for some time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. Landing a good and well paying job is likely for some. Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. There is someone in the family who may not see eye to eye with you. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. Someone coming to your aid will appear a godsend and boost your morale.

Love Focus: Working in close proximity may get you closer to someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Wealth comes to you from various sources and promises to fill up your coffers to the brim. A good day is foreseen as promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. Travelling threatens to waste a lot of your time today.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

