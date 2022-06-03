Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions forJune 3,'22 states, to travel

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Your financial situation may remain stable. You may buy luxury items and also save for a rainy day. Your domestic front may be rewarding. Your loved ones might be in a festive mood, which is likely to fill your home with love and warmth. Your love life could be satisfying. After a long separation, you may get to spend time with your partner. Marriage may be on the cards for some. On the flipside, you need to keep a watchful eye on your health. A nutritious diet, regular exercise, and meditation can keep you in shape. Your professional life may be in a state of flux. Allowing laziness to sneak into your tasks could be detrimental to your career. Traveling could be beneficial. Outstanding property disputes may finally be resolved. Some students may be disappointed if they are unable to enroll at a foreign university.

Scorpio Finance Today On the economic front, a wise investment could pay off handsomely. Your expenses may be increasing, but your constant financial support is likely to cover them. Money is likely to come in from a side venture.

Scorpio Family Today On the domestic front, children may make you proud of their achievements in their fields of study or employment. Your home is likely to be full of love and laughter. Newlyweds may be able to enjoy some alone time together.

Scorpio Career Today On the professional front, you may be overworked. This may cause you to reconsider your career choices. Before you enter a new zone, weigh all pros and cons. You must remain focused on your professional goals.

Scorpio Health Today You may need to be cautious about health as excess of anything may have a negative impact on your wellbeing. Lifestyle changes and making healthier choices may increase your energy levels and improve your mental happiness.

Scorpio Love Life Today You may be drawn to a fascinating person at a social gathering today. Your feelings are likely to be returned from them. This could signal the beginning of a new romantic relationship. Make the best of the situation right now.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON