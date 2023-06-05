All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 5, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good news awaits those who had been playing stocks in the past. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. Those raring for a break in routine will get a chance of travelling to someplace new. Good day for disposing of property. You could greatly benefit by finishing that degree or get that certificate you have been working on.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits those in love and is likely to delight them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A loan required urgently will materialise soon. Delegating tasks will become essential if you want to meet the deadline. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. The health of a family member ailing for a long may show a marked improvement. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Much fun awaits some in a journey.

Love Focus: Lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You deserve a pat on your back as you may be counted amongst the top few in your organization by those in authority. Students may need to push themselves hard to sustain the competition. The monetary front remains stable and allows you to put aside some money for an emergency. Health-wise, you find the day moving completely all right. You are likely to get lucky with regards to both money and love today. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give you a new high.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Someone close can ask for financial help. Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. You make little progress on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. A boost in earnings can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. You will have to sweat it out for completing a job entrusted to you. You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasize about on the romantic front is likely to be realized soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Be particular about hygiene, if eating out. A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. Professionals can expect a tiring day, where not much is achieved. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically if peace is to prevail at home. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Pay off the sleep debt before it affects your health. A new vehicle is likely to boost its status. A change at workplace may be necessitated due to a dip in performance. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Being a choosey eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. A financial transaction promises good return. Exercise at work as a subordinate may try to pull a fast one on you. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. Trekking or going to a far place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. A bonus or increment can be held in abeyance, but not for long. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those not feeling on the top of the world health-wise should remain indoors. Someone close can ask for financial help. You will need to balance your budget even if you earn well. Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health needs care in this changing season. Those wanting a loan will get the full amount at a good interest rate. Tension brewing at workplace will be admirably handled by you and diffused. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour. You will be able to forge ahead on the academic front by being more methodical.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Self-discipline will be required to enjoy excellent health. Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. You will succeed in diffusing an ugly situation at work by tact and diplomacy. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

