Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. Harsh words on the family front can hurt you. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Things start getting better on all fronts. Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. There is no looking back for you in both personal and professional spheres. Listening to a health advice will be in your interest. Friends or cousins can come and make the home front lively. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. A good break on the business front is foreseen for some. Exercises will help to get you back into shape. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Enjoy a long drive with lover today!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Your initiative at work is likely to be appreciated. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Family front will become a source of great solace. A chance for settling abroad is likely for some. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Shopping for exotic things will be fun. Chances of getting a new job look bright for young professionals. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Family may put pressure on you to take a break from work for a vacation. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is a ray of hope for those who have invested heavily, but not wisely, in speculation. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. A posting or transfer cannot be ruled out for some. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Emotional blackmail is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A decline in earning is indicated for some, but it will only be temporary. Someone can help you in funding for a project. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. Your performance may not be up to the mark today. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Family will be more than responsive to your needs. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! Some of you are likely to performance well in a competition. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. A long distance travel may need to be interrupted en route.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. You will be able to put across your points effectively on the professional front. Junk food is likely to become your enemy number one as far as health is concerned. Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may feel tormented as lover becomes incommunicado with you over some issue.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON