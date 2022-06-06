Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 6, '22 states, avoid friction

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day can be beneficial for reflecting on your purpose in life and your goals for the future. Don't ask too much of yourself, save your energy and focus on the things that affect you. Do not get perturbed by turbulence at the workplace. Trust your abilities and you will come out a winner. A family youngster may bring laurels to the family name with his or her outstanding achievement. Love life will need tactful handling to keep the ties intact. You may feel inspired to step up your fitness routine. Some of you may even join a gym or a fitness class. You may face criticism and backbiting from subordinates; however, this will not impact you. Some of you may manage to win a substantial scholarship and merit in a foreign country. This may make the entire family proud of you. Avoid taking decisions relating to the sale, purchase or construction of property today else it can create problems. Consult with an expert before finalizing your plan.

Libra Finance Today Most of you will get rid of previous financial constraints as the money starts pouring in from different sources. Pay attention to boosting your savings to keep your finances vibrant. Businessmen may succeed in increasing the scale of operation and profits.

Libra Family Today Your domestic atmosphere may remain vibrant and joyous and family gets together to celebrate an achievement by a youngster. This may bring a golden opportunity to mend frosty ties with all your relatives.

Libra Career Today Today, you may have to face some issues at your workplace that can make you uncomfortable. Avoid friction with old clients over petty matters. The second half of the day will be busy and you will be mentally exhausted by the end of the day. Expect clarity on stuck payments.

Libra Health Today Hit the gym before you get to work. A workout or run will help you feel more confident. Practicing some positive affirmations can also help you in uplifting your mood. A sauna or spa session may work wonders.

Libra Love Life Today Avoid bickering with your partner over financial matters. They could be going through the stress that they haven't shared with you. Give them time; things will normalize shortly. Singles may be persuaded to meet a match selected by their family.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON