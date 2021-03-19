Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are soon going to find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. A property is likely to come into your name. Some of you are set to fare well on the academic front. Money is your strength as of now, so don’t remain bee-minded and spoil your impression on others. You can become negligent on the professional front and then find it difficult to cope up with work. Figure and physique that you are trying to achieve is likely to become a reality with regular workouts.

Love Focus: Don’t be surprised if you find yourself swept off your feet by someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to spend your vacation in cooler climes. An ancestral house is likely to come in your name through inheritance. A job accomplished on the academic front is likely to be appreciated. Some positive steps taken on the financial front are likely to pay rich dividends. Improvement in the quality of work is likely for some and will be noticed by those who matter. A dietary change is likely to benefit your health. Family life will be immensely fulfilling.

Love Focus: Enhance your patience especially when the person is important for you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A dressing down is imminent on the home front, if you don’t watch your step! Eligible are likely to travel out of town to meet prospective mates. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property. You may become a bit frugal in your outlook as you try to save for something important. Someone’s comments about your performance may make your day. You will manage to get back to your healthy ways after remaining under the weather for a short time.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those enjoying courtship.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An elderly relation can extend help on the family front. Problems in a journey are likely to spoil the fun for some. A property is likely to be yours soon. Support that you need on the academic front will be forthcoming. Spotlight is likely to be on you in a social event, so savour the attention being bestowed! Outside monetary help will keep your financial front strong. Something entrusted to you on the professional front will be accomplished with perfection. A health option chosen by you may do wonders for your figure and physique.

Love Focus: Those feeling left out on the romantic front will manage to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. Investing in property is likely to give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Academic front looks promising as you continue to perform well. Financial front looks strong as your wealth enhances. This is a good time to push your ideas on the professional front. Changed lifestyle will prove beneficial for your health. Marital discord, if any, needs to be addressed immediately and in the most subtle way.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect a good time on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An excursion with school or college is foreseen and will be both educative and informative. Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned. Hard work and efforts in the right direction are likely to pay rich dividends on the academic front. Adding to your skills through a course or a training module is likely to increase your employability. Health problems troubling you are likely to become a thing of the past. Not getting the full payment for a job done can make you see red. Meeting near and dear ones is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some couples can enjoy a second honeymoon at someplace exotic.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Gains from rented out property are foreseen. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Spotlight is likely to be on you on the social front, as you go around winning friends and influencing people. Your foresight will help conserve money. Those looking for a suitable job will find one. Those unwell are likely to enjoy perfect health soon. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. It is best to postpone an official trip, as it may not meet your objective.

Love Focus: An old flame can call you up, but may not cut any ice with you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may have to go on an official trip at a short notice, but it will be well worth it. Acquiring property is on the cards as a loan comes to you. Someone helps you out on academic front today. Money will come to you from various sources and strengthen your financial front. Your professional prospects are likely to brighten, as new opportunities come your way. Wayside food can cause problems and make you unwell. You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game being played on the home front.

Love Focus: Neglecting your love life may strain relationship.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keeping facts and figures on the tips of your finger is likely to help in impressing those who matter at work. Some of you can be taken to task for something not done on the domestic front. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Don’t rake up a property issue today as the stars are not favourable. Financially, you can find yourself on a strong wicket and splurge to your heart’s content. A medical problem making life difficult for some is set to disappear through a new line of treatment.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible for some as cupid’s arrow finds the mark.

Lucky Colour: Smokey Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Good returns are in the pipeline for those on the verge of disposing of their property. You will feel satisfied with your achievements on the academic front. A well-negotiated deal is likely to bring you into lot of money. Not keeping up with the job at hand may compel you to devote extra hours at work. You are likely to experience better health than before as you say goodbye to old ailments. People are likely to praise your efforts on the home front.

Love Focus: Chances are that someone may express his or her love for you.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. Booking a property is possible for those looking to own one. Praise for good work done on the professional or academic front is in the pipeline for some. Financial worries will become a thing of the past as you start earning well. Not remaining focussed on the academic or professional front may reflect badly on your competence. Regular exercise and controlled diet will keep you fit as a fiddle. Old acquaintances are likely to make the day enjoyable.

Love Focus: Spouse will appreciate your willingness to lend a helping hand to spouse.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family life seems most fulfilling and you will find spouse much more loving and caring. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. Good earning is foreseen for freelancers and part-timers. There is a good chance of meeting someone who will help you out on the professional front. You will be able to exercise self-control where food is concerned and enjoy satisfactory health.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically involved cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





