All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 18, 2024(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well-being. Someone may ask for your resources, so be forthcoming. You may fail to convince superiors about something not going right at work. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: A promise not kept on the romantic front may be resented by lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. More avenues for earning open up for you. It will be difficult to bear the criticism of a senior on the professional front. You are likely to get in the mood for organizing a party at home. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. A new vehicle is likely for some and will help in keeping up with the Joneses!

Love Focus: Your moodiness may deter a lover from going ahead with the day’s plans.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. This is not a good day for those in business, due to depleting demand. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

Love Focus: Tiff with a lover is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. You are likely to take steps to increase your earnings. You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. Tempers may flare up at home today, but you must keep your cool. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance. Following the advice of others is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Self-promotion will be the key to gaining popularity on the social front. You are likely to get all the support of well-wishers for succeeding on the academic front. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. You are likely to better your current financial situation. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame. Family member will provide you the support you require. Commuting will not pose much problem today.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. Increased earnings will enable you to add to your quality of life. An outside support can be expected to see your dream project through. You will be in a mood to do up your house. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Your hard work and perseverance are finally going to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with your lover may get postponed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. A rise in earnings is indicated, as you build up your finances. Your competence will turn things in your favour on the professional front. You will be able to find someone on the family front to unburden your woes. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work. Social ties are likely to get strengthened as you take the initiative to keep in touch with everyone.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. You will find things moving in a positive direction in both personal and professional lives. Domestic atmosphere will be most peaceful and will help you let your hair down. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends. You may feel ignored on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a complaining mood today, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. A dealership may not give the expected profits. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear. Your efforts to get established on the social front will succeed. A family member may remain cross with you for something not done.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. Work may pile up and compel you to devote extra time to it. Calling the shots at home is indicated, as you manage to take certain things into your hands. You are likely to perform well on the academic front. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. You are about to bring about a positive change in your life. Someone may seek a favour from you, so handle the matter with tact. A journey may prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: Mere exchange of sweet nothings may not seem enough on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. Something may be bought to beautify the house. Professionally, take recourse to publicity to win more clients. Support from family will be most readily forthcoming in turning your dreams into reality. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job. Moodiness can make you irritable, so detach yourself from your present surroundings.

Love Focus: The lover may remain cross with you over an issue.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. Improper investments are likely to make you lose good money. Things that have been neglected at work may come back to haunt you. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfil your desire. You may need to travel at short notice today. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you have always wanted.

Love Focus: Love will be farthest from your mind as you immerse yourself in something important.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver