Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will help out a colleague at work. Couples recently married can expect the relationship to grow strong. A long journey by road shows all signs of becoming uncomfortable, so rework your travel plan. You will need to do some smart thinking to outwit a rival. Some of you are likely to realise the folly of your ways and make amends. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well wishers.

Love Focus: Lover or friend can play a practical prank on you, but it will all be in good fun.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Marketing personnel fare well. A business trip promises to bring in some lucrative deals. Someone you want favour from may oblige you. It will be a satisfying day for you both personally and professionally. You banish negative thoughts from your mind as you move towards positivity.

Love Focus: Avoid raising concerns over things not relevant in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 8,5,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Moodiness of spouse may have to be tackled tactfully. Spirituality will give you strength to overcome a difficult situation. A complicated matter is best left untouched today as stars don’t seem favourable. Changes not to your liking are likely on the domestic front. You will be in the right frame of mind for undertaking something complex today. A much awaited leave is likely to be sanctioned.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may start showing interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to feel satisfied by your current financial situation. Handsome returns from a rental property can be expected. Socially, your efforts to keep in touch with all will make you popular. Some of you can find rising above mediocrity an uphill task. A hectic time is predicted for those handling marketing or client servicing. It will be important to heed the advice of parents or a family elder. Public transport may not be the best choice to enjoy a journey.

Love Focus: There are encouraging signs on the romantic front as the one you secretly love begins to feel attracted to you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 5,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. Vacation to someplace exotic is in the pipeline and promises to be fun. A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. Your financial position is set to improve as you turn your focus towards making money. You will manage to continue with your winning streak on the professional front. A home remedy will work out fine in curing a minor ailment.

Love Focus: Someone you love may be compelled to stay separate due to job constraints.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A long journey is on the cards for some and will be most enjoyable. Your efforts to own property are likely to prove fruitful. Some of you are set to shine on the academic front. Health consciousness promises to lead you to total fitness. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. Changes instituted at the workplace may face initial hiccups. Homemakers are likely to display their culinary skills today and win praise too.

Love Focus: Find time to be with the lover as he or she promises an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you can learn a new skill. A planned vacation may need to be shelved. You will find family members most receptive to your suggestions. Resetting the house may give immense satisfaction. You may have to remain on your toes regarding an important assignment on the academic front. Luck will certainly have a say in your completing a task in time. You will start managing your finances well and save something for the rainy day.

Love Focus: Some of you will succeed in finding your soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those facing financial hardship are in for better times soon. Difference of opinion may lead to a showdown with spouse, so be careful. This is the best time to learn new skills, as they will help you to move up the corporate ladder.

Your advice on a professional matter will come in handy. Enhanced focus is likely to benefit students score well. Your efforts on the social front will be lauded and can even get you some kind of recognition.

Love Focus: A budding romance may prove all consuming for some.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2,5,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. Someone may do you a favour on the academic front. Financially, a good phase starts and makes you focus on increasing your earnings. Challenges on the work front are likely to nurture your skills better. You will manage to maintain an active lifestyle to keep fit. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front. Those undertaking a journey will find travel most interesting.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is likely to be derived by those having a romantic affair on the sly.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Conserving money for something big is a step in the right direction. You will feel much elated by praise of well wishers. Spouse and other family members can pester you for something you dislike. Things don’t seem to be progressing as planned on the professional front. Your intuition and foresight will not let you down, as you tackle the situations arising with precision.

Love Focus: Your heart will dictate matters romantic, so take a back seat!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A competition can find you pitted against the best. Keep a track of your health. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You will begin to see things that seemed impossible, quite manageable. It is time for you to hone your man management skills. Efforts will be required to create good earning opportunities. Regular workouts will condition your body, leading to fitness.

Love Focus: Those in love may make a lasting relationship.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8,5,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Correct decisions will enable you to forge ahead successfully. Those wanting to bring family to place of posting will get the sanction. An excellent day for an outing is foreseen, which you will enjoy to the hilt. A business trip can become a turning point for some entrepreneurs. You will savour your achievements at work. Persuasiveness may pay rich dividends, so don’t rest on your laurels. You can be much in demand at the workplace today for your talents.

Love Focus: Your efforts to make your love life fulfilling may flounder.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

