Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Willpower will be your key to remain in shape. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. A lot of plans for an outing being made on the family front are likely to keep you on a high. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. You are likely to own a piece of property soon. The academic front may appear to be a bit tedious, but you will be able to tide over it.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of getting close to someone you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Someone may seek your advice on the family front. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. Your attempts to offload a piece of property may not meet with success. Students are set to fare well in a competition. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone can take you for a ride on the monetary front. Much respect and adulation are in store for some on the family front. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Arranging a meeting with someone influential appears possible now.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A wrong medicine can cause problems, so take care. A bad deal can get you stranded with items you have little use for. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. This is a good time for you to gain lost ground on the academic front. A celebration is in the offing and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Keep some time spare for workouts. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You may be expected to better your performance on the academic front. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately!

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Eating right may become your mantra for keeping perfect health. Those looking for financers will be able to find one. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome. A deadline looming on the horizon will be successfully met.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. Following the advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. You are likely to enjoy spending time with family today. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest. Your academic excellence may become the talk of the town. Your high spirits may prove contagious and bring cheer to all.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Meditation and yoga may prove a good remedy for mental stress. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. You are likely to get the approval you have been seeking so desperately. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. Conserving money can become your prime concern. A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. You are likely to exceed your expectations on the academic front. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend will win you the brownie points!

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with a lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Meditation comes in handy in calming the mind. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to miss and make you a lonely heart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may need a sympathetic ear to pour your heart out today! Be careful to whom you lend money as it may not be returned. Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. Good planning and wise budgeting are likely to make a trip enjoyable for the least amount of money. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Your brilliant performance on the academic front will open many avenues for you.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Bodily ills may be troublesome, but only temporarily. You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of a family elder. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front. The festival spirit is certain to have you under its sway today!

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from your lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach