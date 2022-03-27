Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial security promises to add to your independence. An old ailment may get cured through home remedy. The sheer predictability of what you do at work is likely to make you restless and look outwards. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long. You perform brilliantly on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Search for those looking for a suitable match is likely to end.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Problems presently faced by you on the work front are likely to disappear soon. Magic cures look good only in advertisements; don’t get taken in by them. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. Distance won’t deter you from meeting someone whose company you enjoy. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you. Read more

Love Focus: Remain guarded as someone may try to win you over by false promises.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your advice on some project will be much valued. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You can be bee-minded where spending money is concerned. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do. Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. You are likely to add to your assets. Read more

Love Focus: Tempting someone and then not playing the ball on the romantic front may prove to be immense fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A new venture promises to bring in good money. Your performance is likely to be rated somewhere amongst the top. An old problem you are suffering from may aggravate through your own negligence. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. Meeting someone you have not met in years is likely to delight you! You will find things easing out a bit on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Waning interest of someone you secretly love may get your alarm bells ringing!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Profits accrue for those working on commission basis. Excellent showing will help you establish a niche for yourself on the professional front. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front with your near and dear ones today. Academic front seems favourable. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some. Read more

Love Focus: Love life appears immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. You have the potential of earning much more than what you are drawing at present. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You may harbour some ill will against spouse or a family member regarding something not done. Vacation can become a possibility for some in the absence of any professional commitment. Read more

Love Focus: Impressing someone on the romantic front is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A good investment opportunity comes your way and you are likely to make the most of it. A man management issue can pit you against some subordinates at work. Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the will power to go in for regular workouts. You can derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. Read more

Love Focus: Those married or in love are likely to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Taking up jogging or walks is a step in the right direction. You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. Professionals will find a distinct increase in clientele as their reputation spreads. Family life will cruise along smoothly as you resolve to remain positive under all circumstances. Good preparation will keep you well prepared to meet any situation on the academic front. Read more

Love Focus: Don’t be demanding with someone you enjoy romantic relations.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Things may not go according to plans on the professional front. A family member may be forthcoming in extending a helping hand, but may need guidance. A travelling companion will prove most entertaining and make the distance look small. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold. Read more

Love Focus: Making a positive start on the romantic front is likely to give you oodles of confidence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can expect luck to shine on you at work. Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Health-conscious will find some new route to fitness. A family trip can be organised by some today. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. A lucky day as far as academics is concerned, as you will be able to deliver what is expected of you. Read more

Love Focus: An ex-flame may enter your life once again.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest. The day will remain satisfactory as you get a chance to enjoy the company of your friends and relatives. Don’t get careless on the road as stars seem unfavourable. Read more

Love Focus: Attempts to brighten up your love life will succeed and how!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Interpersonal relationships will get a boost as you develop a good understanding with others at work. You may find yourself in a confused state of mind over a personal matter that defies solution. Travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust. You may acquire a new property. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

