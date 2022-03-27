Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 27: Your health needs attention

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A true Taurus born personality will be extremely dependable, loyal and trustworthy being. You can take some good amount of time to adjust with new people and situations but once you do, you get attached to them in an extreme sense. You are a reliable person and at the same time loves to take up new challenges or goals which makes you a highly adventurous person. Today, you might involve yourself in some adventurous activity or planning to do one in future. It may happen that you plan for an adventurous trip in the coming weekend. Your work life is doing well and you are at peace and contentment.









Taurus Finance Today

You have been keeping a close watch on the market trends in the recent times and therefore have gained good knowledge in the same field. It would be best if you bring up your patience and wait for the right moment to take big decisions in matters of finance.



Taurus Family Today

Family relations in your home are prospering well and this is making you feel elated and peaceful at heart. It may happen that you may feel proud because of your child’s accomplishment in the academic session.



Taurus Career Today

Your success rate in completing official tasks is getting better day by day and you are being noticed a praised in your work life. Your boss is highly impressed with your work style and you must stick to your work ethics.



Taurus Health Today

Take some time out from your hectic schedule and make time for your health goals and plans for your future. Your health should not be neglected at any cost and you must indulge yourself in some kind of workout.



Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life or romance may not go as per your desire and liking today. You may feel some friction building up in your relationship because of the non-availability of your partner or spouse. You may go for a smooth communication to clear things in between.



Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026