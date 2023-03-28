All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 28, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your excellent financial condition and lavish lifestyle may attract many people to you. You may also get possession of a property soon. Traveling with your cousin may make your day thrilling and memorable. Unfavorable stars may bring the situation of self-doubts and you may think about changing jobs. Some may be high in stamina and think about hitting the road with best buddies. You will be able to overcome all competition on the academic front to forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: Your attractive personality may attract the attention of many people today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may find a potential buyer for your property. Avoid lending money to someone as you may lose it forever. Some health-related issues are indicated so you should be extra cautious. Your new job may be secure, long-lasting, and rewarding. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Clearing a tough competition or getting a call from some prestigious organization cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Try to make an intimate romantic gesture to mend the fences with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel helpless and demoralized due to certain business losses. But focus on the learning through the process to avoid pulling you down. A family or property matter may need third-party assistance and keep the home aura tense. You may feel a bit distracted at work due to accumulated stress or other personal issues. You may be physically fit but feel emotionally weak and may be self- critical. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may go on a trip with your beloved but your partner may feel under the weather.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some may spend on business website designing services. Travel agents may have a busy day. Help from co-workers and an outstanding opportunity may let you finish pending tasks. You may buy or sell a property today. It seems to be a positive day and you may feel physically fit. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts.

Love Focus: Someone from a different cultural background may be attracted to you and try to reach out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Any kind of property investment is not suggested today. Freelancers may get new projects and get a chance to work with clients from abroad. You may go out for a party or attend a family event. Some changes are indicated on the work front. You may enjoy light-hearted fun with loved ones or spend a fun-filled evening with friends. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. If it is about buying or selling a house, the day is not lucky.

Love Focus: You may meet someone and have strong feelings for him or her.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A moderately auspicious day is indicated on the financial front. Avoid overthinking and overreacting over a small issue. Property investment should be avoided today. Your superiors may recognize your potential and give you some major responsibilities. You may try to meditate and relax today. If you are planning to invest money in property or buy a condo, you should postpone it. Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone.

Love Focus: Singles may meet interesting people and think about moving forward.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A business trip may turn out favorable and give you work opportunities. Siblings may share a secret with you and seek your appropriate advice. Property investment may turn out rewarding in the near future. Work pressure and tension may affect your mental health. You should start meditation before going to bed to get sound sleep. Only a little effort will be able to resolve the problems faced by students on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some may plan to be romantic and share a special time with their beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may be in good financial condition and spend on a gym machine. Family members may plan a trip to a religious place and ask you to join them. Progress at work is indicated. You may have a hectic schedule at work that may compel you to skip fitness classes. Some may invest in real estate today. You may have to keep an eye on the academic progress of a family youngster. Someone is likely to guide you correctly in matters that confound you.

Love Focus: Things may not go as per your plans on the love front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day may bring mixed results for businesspersons. Travel agents and real estate agents may earn good commissions today. This is not the auspicious time to move to another job or start something new. Some students can have second thoughts about the line they have chosen. Implementing new dietary and lifestyle changes may be easier for you. You are likely to taste success in something you were trying to achieve for long.

Love Focus: You may feel less attracted to your partner and try to find ways to add a spark to your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Past investments may start reaping rewards and improve your finances. You may spend time with children today. Client meetings may turn favorable and get you rewards and appreciation. An ancestral property may transfer to your name. You may feel active and energetic. You should avoid driving or be cautious while driving a two-wheeler today. Some of you may have to pull up your socks on the academic front.

Love Focus: Singles may find someone via dating sites and set a dinner date.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your business may take off and keep your bank balance brimming. The work front seems okay and you may be busy with a new project. Property investment is suggested. Homemakers may join cooking or swimming classes. You may join a new fitness regime or be more concerned about your health. Everything seems okay, but you should avoid traveling today. Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot of hard work to make this happen.

Love Focus: You may make every effort to be with your beloved today and enjoy a peaceful walk with him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may also start a new venture with someone. An argument with a parent or sibling may hamper your mood and make you doubt your own capabilities. You may find potential buyers for your property today. You may get a chance to show your multitasking skill at work. You may draw or paint and do something creative to keep your mind busy and free from any kind of anxiety. A business or leisure trip may turn out exhausting and cost more than your expected budget.

Love Focus: You may feel good about your current relationship and share your feelings with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON