Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those living away from family may not get leave to celebrate a function together. A short break will help you let your hair down and relax. Property may come to some through inheritance. Health worries become a thing of the past as you move towards total fitness. Your meticulous planning on the professional front suffers from poor execution, so do something about it. An old ailment may get healed through home remedy.

Love Focus: A two-some in the evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Posting to a choice destination is on the cards for some. Students will be able to concentrate better by changing their study schedule. You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. Something you have introduced on the professional front will come in for praise from all quarters. You spare no efforts to achieve total fitness and may even bring changes in your lifestyle. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute may succeed.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to be disappointed by your romantic fervour!

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Domestic front is likely to brighten with the arrival of a relative or friend. Chance to enjoy a leisure trip is likely to brighten your day. Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. You are likely to perform well in a competition or get selected in a talent-hunt. Middlemen are likely to earn good commission in a deal. A sense of dissatisfaction may creep in at work. Those ailing for some time are likely to make a fast recovery.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will not come back empty-handed.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An exciting time on a vacation is foreseen for some. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price. Faring well in a competition on the academic front is possible. Networking will prove of immense value on the social front. You will find ways to multiply your wealth. Workplace tensions may become a source of worry for some. Someone unwell may show quick recovery. You will succeed in maintaining domestic harmony by averting an argument.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Accompanying someone on a journey is indicated and promises to be most entertaining. You will find excellent avenues opening for you for owning property. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance on the academic front. A lucky break on the business front cannot be ruled out for some. Good control will allow you to move things the way you want them on the professional front. An old health problem is likely to disappear permanently. A domestic issue simmering for long may finally be over.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite gender shows much promise and may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Arrival of someone close will help in removing differences in a joint family. You may get a chance to accompany someone on an exciting journey. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. Financially, you will not be faced with any problems. You can be in a state of denial on the work front for something that has gone wrong. Eating right and remaining active will help maintain good health, despite irregular hours and little rest.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to pop the question, so tying the knot is a possibility for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Support of family will assume importance for those planning to settle someplace else. Great time is foreseen for those proceeding on a vacation. Good negotiations promise good returns from a property deal. There is a good chance of getting help from someone on the academic front. Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Entrepreneurs will be able to launch a new product in the market. Becoming health conscious will be a first step on the path to total fitness.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those proceeding on a vacation during this period are assured of complete rest and rejuvenation. A favorable day for students is foreseen, as they perform below well in a competition. Increase in expenses cannot be ruled out. A new product introduced in the market is likely to sell like hot cakes. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. A family issue worrying you for long will be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Good understanding on the romantic front will help bring you two closers.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An overseas journey may materialise, which may not purely be a vacation. You may be handed over the possession of a property you had booked earlier. You will manage to get what you seek on the academic front. A profitable venture may come your way. Praise is in store for something you have achieved on the professional front. Family life is likely to give you immense fulfilment. Health remains satisfactory, as you put in efforts.

Love Focus: Your marital relationship will grow ever stronger as you resolve to draw nearer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A packaged tour to someplace exotic may be offered to you. An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest. Things start looking up for those preparing for exam or competition. Care needs to be taken in a financial transaction. Professionally, you are likely to have an immensely satisfying time. An ailment or a lifestyle disease may become serious through sheer neglect. Spouse may have a surprise waiting for you.

Love Focus: Spouse may remain cross with you for something not done.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to earn brownie points by helping out a relative in need. A long vacation may become boring and make you crave for home. Good showing in academics will keep you in buoyant mood. Spotlight may be on you in a social gathering, as your popularity is set to rise. A monetary gift is likely to be received by some. Work related worries are likely to disappear, as you keep your efforts on. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is indicated for some and will benefit immensely.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of meeting your ex-flame and renew relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Visiting new and exotic places is on the cards. You may be handed over the possession of a property you had booked earlier. Efforts on the academic front will be partially successful. You will be cool and calculating where money is concerned as your aim now is to save as much as possible. You can be given thumbs up for implementing ideas at work. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to prove a boon in getting you back in shape. Learn to appreciate the difference of opinion especially if living in a joint family.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to reciprocate with similar vibes.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra