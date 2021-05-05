Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 05

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Taking up a physical routine to come back in shape is possible for some and will prove most beneficial. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. A brief journey promises much fun. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers. It is certainly a wonder the way you manage to become the centre of attraction in any set-up! Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money. An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace may get you the credit you seek.

Love Focus: Your immature actions may put lover off and spoil an exciting evening out.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Travelling for a vacation will be fun, especially if it is a hill station. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front, as you increase your social circle by networking. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. You are likely to impress all with competent handling of a task at work. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Someone’s argumentative nature may get you all upset today.

Your attempts to get stabilised on the financial front will meet with partial success. You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience.

Love Focus: Attempts on the romantic front may not get immediate results, so remain patient and let things work themselves out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

An out of town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. A lot of red tape is foreseen in a property matter. Remaining on the right side of those who are important on the social front will be in your interest. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. A thumping success is foreseen for those in the scientific field. Tensions regarding money cannot be ruled out at home.

Love Focus: Something exciting is likely to be planned with lover today, so expect a thrilling time on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone in the family may hold an imaginary grudge against you, so remove any misunderstandings that may persist. You can accompany someone on a leisure trip. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Negative feelings are likely to disappear as you beat your path towards positivity.

This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Financial front appears most encouraging. Those facing health problems need to monitor their health constantly.

Love Focus: Someone you are just not interested in on the romantic front may not take no for an answer.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Remain alert on the road while driving. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Good wishes and blessings of well-wishers will help you in achieving what you have set out for. sErratic buying can adversely affect your financial situation. A new diet regime may not suit you and even cause problems. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You have your reasons to get worried about a family youngster but keep your outlook positive. Travel is indicated for some. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon. Your pleasing manners and balanced approach to problems will make others look up to you. You may not be able to reap the promised benefits of an investment, due to meagre returns. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Something that you have organized on the social front may have to be postponed. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. Keep someone who you are suspicious about under close observation. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. You will need to cultivate an eye for detail if you want to go places on the professional front. A family event is likely to raise your spirits.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. A gossip doing the rounds on the social front may need to be verified, so don’t get influenced by it.

Monetary dispute may only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion, so don’t feel reluctant. Some central government employees can feel frustrated over an order. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some of you may make plans for an exciting outing. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Your competitive spirit will be able to take you to the very pinnacle of success. Some of you may go in for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind. Health will remain excellent. You will have to sweat it out for completing a job entrusted to you. Tensions may prevail on the domestic front over an issue concerning a family member.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately! Financially, you will be able to bring down expenses. Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. Business may show a downward trend. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will be able to resolve differences cropping up amongst family members at home in a most effective manner. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Investing in property is likely to give good returns.

Speculation or betting promises to bring the kind of returns you have been expecting. A strict dietary control is important. There may be too many loose ends in a project that is handed to you at work.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. *Aries (March 21-April 20) Taking up a physical routine to come back in shape is possible for some and will prove most beneficial. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. A brief journey promises much fun. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers. It is certainly a wonder the way you manage to become the centre of attraction in any set-up! Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money. An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace may get you the credit you seek. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 04 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 03 Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 02-May 08 Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope, astrological prediction for May 2 Love Focus: Your immature actions may put lover off and spoil an exciting evening out. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Lucky Alphabet: K Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius Be careful of: Gemini *Taurus (April 21-May 20) Travelling for a vacation will be fun, especially if it is a hill station. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front, as you increase your social circle by networking. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. You are likely to impress all with competent handling of a task at work. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Alphabet: K Friendly Numbers: 9, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini Be careful of: Scorpio *Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Someone’s argumentative nature may get you all upset today. Your attempts to get stabilised on the financial front will meet with partial success. You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience. Love Focus: Attempts on the romantic front may not get immediate results, so remain patient and let things work themselves out. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Alphabet: P Friendly Numbers: 4, 9 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra Be careful of: Virgo *Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) An out of town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. A lot of red tape is foreseen in a property matter. Remaining on the right side of those who are important on the social front will be in your interest. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. A thumping success is foreseen for those in the scientific field. Tensions regarding money cannot be ruled out at home. Love Focus: Something exciting is likely to be planned with lover today, so expect a thrilling time on the romantic front. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Alphabet: H Friendly Numbers: 1, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn Be careful of: Aries *Leo (July 23-August 23) Someone in the family may hold an imaginary grudge against you, so remove any misunderstandings that may persist. You can accompany someone on a leisure trip. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Negative feelings are likely to disappear as you beat your path towards positivity. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Financial front appears most encouraging. Those facing health problems need to monitor their health constantly. Love Focus: Someone you are just not interested in on the romantic front may not take no for an answer. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue Lucky Alphabet: G Friendly Numbers: 6, 9 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra Be careful of: Pisces *Virgo (August 24-September 23) Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Remain alert on the road while driving. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Good wishes and blessings of well-wishers will help you in achieving what you have set out for. sErratic buying can adversely affect your financial situation. A new diet regime may not suit you and even cause problems. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all. Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour. Lucky Colour: Dark Grey Lucky Alphabet: U Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8 Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra Be careful of: Gemini *Libra (September 24-October 23) You have your reasons to get worried about a family youngster but keep your outlook positive. Travel is indicated for some. Those planning to buy property are likely to settle for a suitable one soon. Your pleasing manners and balanced approach to problems will make others look up to you. You may not be able to reap the promised benefits of an investment, due to meagre returns. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful. Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Alphabet: D Friendly Numbers: 11, 22 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo Be careful of: Taurus *Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Something that you have organized on the social front may have to be postponed. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. Keep someone who you are suspicious about under close observation. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. You will need to cultivate an eye for detail if you want to go places on the professional front. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Alphabet: J Friendly Numbers: 9, 17 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo Be careful of: Leo *Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. A gossip doing the rounds on the social front may need to be verified, so don’t get influenced by it. Monetary dispute may only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion, so don’t feel reluctant. Some central government employees can feel frustrated over an order. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Lucky Alphabet: Y Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13 Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini Be careful of: Aries *Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Some of you may make plans for an exciting outing. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Your competitive spirit will be able to take you to the very pinnacle of success. Some of you may go in for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind. Health will remain excellent. You will have to sweat it out for completing a job entrusted to you. Tensions may prevail on the domestic front over an issue concerning a family member. Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Alphabet: S Friendly Numbers: 7, 9 Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra Be careful of: Cancer *Aquarius (January 22-February 19) An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately! Financially, you will be able to bring down expenses. Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. Business may show a downward trend. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Alphabet: A Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius Be careful of: Gemini *Pisces (February 20-March 20) You will be able to resolve differences cropping up amongst family members at home in a most effective manner. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Speculation or betting promises to bring the kind of returns you have been expecting. A strict dietary control is important. There may be too many loose ends in a project that is handed to you at work. Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock! Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Alphabet: R Friendly Numbers: 12, 16 Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra Be careful of: Leo Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter