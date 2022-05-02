Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good rent can be expected from a property you own. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. A pat on the back awaits some.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives. Steps to acquire property may be underway.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial front displays signs of stabilising. You will take every opportunity to understand the finer points of your job. You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. A family member may be at loggerheads with you over some issue. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. You will succeed in manoeuvring yourself to a position of advantage at work. You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. You can be blackmailed into toeing the line on the domestic front. An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. You will need to be extra careful of a workplace rival. You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. You may be given the go ahead for venturing into something new.

Love Focus: Spending time together with partner will provide untold joy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. This is the right time to spell out your ideas, if you want them implemented. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: You may not accept the fact, but you are in love!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A donation can be expected by those running an organisation. Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front. Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene.

Love Focus: Falling in love was never so easy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A new venture promises to bring in good money. You can bank upon someone to see a workplace project to completion. Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting lover may prove difficult for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in a competition.

Love Focus: Love life of newlyweds can pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. You will find yourself in the best of health. A situation on the work front can embarrass you, if you don’t nip it in the bud. A talented family member is likely to do you proud. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. Poor performers are likely to make good progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: If you are in a mood for romance, you will not be disappointed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial security promises to add to your independence. Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to make their mark on the academic front. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. You are likely to reap the fruits of your hard work on the professional front. You can get a bit negligent of the health front by indulging in excesses. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. Strong foundation will be needed on the academic front to excel.

Love Focus: You may not be in the mood for romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)