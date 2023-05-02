All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 2, 2023(Pixabay)

A financial issue may keep you mentally occupied. Bring all things into perspective, before you take an important decision. Those serving the nation in uniform are in line for some recognition. Those desiring to take up higher studies are likely to fulfil their dream. Health remains fine, as you turn your focus on fitness. All remains well at work. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Differences will need to be sorted out with the lover urgently before they spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle. Your non-serious nature may cause problems at work with seniors. Someone may try to short-change you with smooth talk, so be careful. No amount of pleading will speed up the return of loaned money. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful of what they eat. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference will be galling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. Listen to advice, if you want to brighten your career prospects. You are likely to become part of a fun trip. Those with a medical condition will get positive indications on the health front. You remain on a sound financial wicket. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Your longing for love is likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need to trust others if you want to move ahead with your personal project. Those feeling overworked are likely to resort to short breaks to cope up. An erring family youngster may need chastising. Starting an exercise routine will give health benefits. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. The financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Impressing others with your professional competence will not be too difficult. You may have your hands full on the home front, but you really wouldn’t mind! Some of you can use a carpool to go to the office. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Serious differences cropping up in a relationship threaten to leave you worse off.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A little convincing is all that is required to motivate superiors to include your ideas in a project. The condition of a family elder may cause worry. Facing problems on the road cannot be ruled out. Academic excellence is likely to get you at the forefront of the job market. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. Good news awaits some on the property front. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting a lover may prove difficult for some.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

People you have not met in years may come a calling and brighten your day today. Taking up a franchise being offered will be a step in the right direction. Those embroiled in a legal battle can expect things turning positive. A chance to showcase your talents is likely to come soon, so be prepared. Organising a party may have its share of hassles, but it will turn out to be a thumping success. You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: You may be avoiding lover for reasons best known to you!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Don’t try any habit-forming addiction to impress someone or even under peer pressure. Negative developments at work may get you worried, but you will overcome them soon. Your firm resolve may put an end to a family dispute. Those learning to drive or swim need to exercise caution. Be judicious in what you eat and drink as chances of coming down with a stomach ailment appear strong. In a personal situation, you are likely to rise to the occasion. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Your wishes and desires are likely to be met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your patience and perseverance will help improve a personal situation. Work undertaken will move along smoothly. Good performance can be expected on the academic front. Don’t let a chance you had been wanting for long, slip through your fingers. Take steps to bring out a friend or family member out of depression. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape and totally fit. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: You will manage to plan an exclusive evening out with lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Office may prove tiring, but productive. Keeping the lines of communication open with spouse will be important, so kiss and make up. There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative fields. Shoppers may expect to bag good bargains. A renovation work may not progress much without your supervision. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: You can enter an exciting romantic phase as you catch somebody’s eye!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A little effort will make things easy for you. Today, chance of gaining money from an unexpected source is possible. It will be exciting to meet an old friend, but you will soon realise that things are not the same as before. A renovation or readjustment on the home front is likely to keep you busy. Work related travel is likely to prove significant. A routine medical check-up is advised for some. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Take steps to gain someone’s confidence, before you offer your proposal. An exciting challenge is in store on the professional front. A friend or an associate may prove a great help in completing an assignment on the academic front. A family get-together will provide a welcome break. Someone will help you in making the right property choice. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for 2 May 2023

Love Focus: Those in love are assured immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

