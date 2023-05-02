Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a smooth professional life
Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for 2 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Money may no more be a problem today.
Honesty and sincerity are what define you
The perfect Sagittarius daily horoscope prediction for 2 May 2023 states issues in love life and tough day at office. Check more on job, money, health & love.
While the personal life will be turbulent today, office will be no better. More challenges in the form of deadlines and office politics will keep you engaged. Even minor ailments will hurt the health today.
Also Read Horoscope Today
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Frequent arguments in the love life will turn more severe today. You may feel depressed and the chances of losing the grip over the emotions are high. The outbursts need to control as the words once told cannot be taken back. Ensure you handle issues in a mature way. Female natives may feel the relationship to be suffocating. Unless you are married, the options to part ways are higher. Analyze whether you need to continue in the relationship. Those who are single may fall in love or could get engaged to someone.
Also Read Love Horoscope Today
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
The professional life may not be smooth for lawyers, judges, doctors, nurses, paramedics, media persons, advertisement copywriters, and chefs. The targets for today may seem to be non-attainable but you need to strive to stay in the good book of the management. Bankers, accountants, and police personnel may receive appreciation for the tasks performed today. Some international clients may find fault in your performance and it would be your challenge to convince them over the call. Entrepreneurs may also invest in new areas.
Also Read Career Horoscope Today
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Money may no more be a problem today. Despite a few hiccups in financial affairs, you will have a sound financial record today. Handle the finance with care as you would need to save for a rainy day. Some natives may receive wealth from the spouse’s parents which could be used to buy a property. You may also buy a scooter or electric appliance today, especially in the second half.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Some senior Sagittarius natives may complain about breathing issues and it is good to consult a doctor. A sibling may require medical help today. Ensure you take proper care of your health. Those who have ailments related to the kidneys, heart, and lungs must be extra careful today. Females may also complain about gynaecology-related issues.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857