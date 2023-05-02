Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts personal egos in the relationship

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts personal egos in the relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 02, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 2nd 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You may also have to travel for a job today.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, love the world as sincere as you can

Troubled love life, packed workplace, minor money issues, and normal health are the highlights of today. Check the accurate daily horoscope for 2 May 2023.

Turbulence in relationships and a hectic office make the day tiring and boring to an extent
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023. Turbulence in relationships and a hectic office make the day tiring and boring to an extent

Turbulence in relationships and a hectic office make the day tiring and boring to an extent. Minor money issues will also be there.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Married natives may have arguments over an outside affair which may seriously impact the love life. The horoscope predicts unfortunate things today, including a break-up. Use the words wisely and do not let the emotions go out of control. Words once said cannot be taken back. Similarly, be diplomatic in the relationship and don’t become a victim of circumstance. Some natives who are single may find a new person in their life today, maybe in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You need to accomplish all tasks today as the appraisal season is nearby. Do not let personal egos affect the professional relationship. Give out-of-the-box solutions at meetings. Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnership deals. Some sectors, especially manufacturing, food processing, logistics, and tourism are the hottest to invest in today. Students may find academics easier and they will perform well in examinations. You may also have to travel for a job today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some people may find issues in collating funds for major purposes at home. This may include home repair, the purchase of a vehicle, a major medical emergency, and an unexpected legal hurdle. However, the normal things will be comfortably done as you’ll have funds. Though some natives may get unexpected wealth today in the form of returns for a past investment of financial support from the spouse’s side, avoid stock trade or speculative business today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may have some ailments to trouble today. Weakness, tiredness, fatigue, and digestion issues will be common. Minors may also have a viral fever that may require a doctor’s attention. Avoid alcohol today to stay fit. You need to replace junk food and aerated drinks with a healthy diet rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins along with fresh fruit juice. Pregnant female natives may have some complications and you need to be extremely careful while boarding a bus or train.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
