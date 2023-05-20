All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, 2023 (File Photo )

Health tips acted upon will improve health. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on track. Those in charge at work will be able to speed up the progress of a project. A family elder’s suspicious nature can keep you on tenterhooks. Stars for a travel look bright and you may go ahead with your plans. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Maintaining a daily routine will keep you in good health. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. An opportunity to build bridges comes to you, so don’t ignore it. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Help on the academic front will be required soon. Keeping everyone happy at home may be your motto today. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Some of you may turn your focus on a new love interest.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to make full recovery from an ailment. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. On the work front, you may get a chance to acquire some new skill. You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep your spirits high.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge on their favourite pastime. Success at work is assured, but you will need to build on it. Heeding the advice of elders will be in your interest. Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to get fulfilled soon. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. Those craving companionship will succeed in seeking a potential mate. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. A loan will be granted to fulfil a fond desire. Business persons will require perseverance to achieve their aim. You are likely to have fun travelling with family today. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult. A property deal may take some more time to materialize. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Friendly advice can work wonders on the health front. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. An expected raise or bonus is likely to be received. Major renovation work may be undertaken at home. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Much praise is in store for you at work, as your efforts get recognised. Going on a shopping spree with friends and relatives is indicated. Today your luck shines in money matters. Becoming health conscious will do you good. Those with a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You are likely to excel on the academic front. Use tact to tackle elders. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: You will get to enjoy the day with your partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may have to prove your competence on the professional front before you make it big. Trusting strangers with your hard-earned money may cause avoidable hardships. Outside food may lead to digestive problems, so avoid it. You will need to justify your claim if you want to maintain your credibility. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: On the romantic front, risking reputation just to meet lover is really not worth it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. You will be able to multiply your earnings by taking up all kinds of jobs. It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you will manage to come back into shape. Steady income from savings may come in handy for a child’s tuition. Government employees will succeed in securing a posting of their choice. Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. Attending a function can pave the way for long-term romance. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Your love life can do with some excitement.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may be a bit self-centred and boast about your achievements. Money loaned to a friend may have to be written off as bad debt. Those feeling out of shape are likely to opt for health foods and benefits. You will need to keep your word given to someone on the academic front. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: A minor tiff with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. You may feel like spending time with a loved one today. A trip out of town may be on the cards for some. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for 20 May 2023

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown