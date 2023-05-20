Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2023 predicts new initiatives

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2023 predicts new initiatives

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Minor financial issues are foreseen on the first half.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, virgo, you love risks

You are lucky as both your personal and professional life is good today. As per daily horoscope predictions, be careful about money today but health is good.

The romantic relationship will be fun packed and you’ll love every minute. Additional office responsibilities will prove your mettle. Utilize finance smartly today. Your health will be good though minor ailments will be there.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be free from chaos today. Enjoy every minute you spend with your partner. No disagreements will happen today and your love will have the blessings of your parents. As per the love horoscope, today is auspicious to decide the marriage and you can consult the parents for the same. Those who are single may fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose. Female Virgos may receive a proposal that they can accept in a day or two.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

New assignments wait for you at the office. Your team will be cordial and will help you accomplish the tasks on time. Do not hesitate to present new ideas at team meetings as they will be accepted by the seniors. Your commitment may receive positive feedback. Handle crises with confidence and clients will be happy with the performance. Entrepreneurs may expand their business to new territories today and there will be no shortage of funds.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You may have minor financial issues today, especially in the first half of the day. A financial emergency at home may require you to take help from friends or siblings. Avoid major investments unless you are sure about the future. Traders will be financially sound as profits will pour in today. Smart financial planning is the need of the day.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and aerated drinks as these can impact your health today. While normal health would be good, some minor health issues like body pain, fever, and throat infection will be there. Do yoga and light breathing exercise today morning or evening to keep your health steady.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Saturday, May 20, 2023
