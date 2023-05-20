Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2023 predicts good time to buy car

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2023 predicts good time to buy car

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will receive a fortune from different sources.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, leo, Fulfill your dreams with confidence

A happy love life complemented with a productive professional workspace makes the day. Financially you are fortunate today but your health can be an issue.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for April 20, 2023: A happy love life complemented with a productive professional workspace makes the day.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today for April 20, 2023: A happy love life complemented with a productive professional workspace makes the day.

Express love and this will bring good results in the relationship. At the office, do not miss an opportunity to prove your proficiency. As you will receive good wealth, manage it smartly. However, health is an area where you need to put extra attention.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will shower affection and care on you today. Surprise the partner with pricey gifts or a romantic dinner. You may disagree on a few topics today but that won't impact the love life. Handle every issue diplomatically and provide enough space to the partner in the personal life. Some people who had a breakup will again fall in love. The chances are high that Leos will also meet up with the ex-flame, which may rekindle the lost love today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Explore different options on the professional front. While being sincere and dedicated, you should also be diplomatic at the workplace to stay in the good book of management. Say no to office politics today. Team leaders and managers need to bring out innovative concepts and ensure that all clients are satisfied. If you are a junior member, give in the best of your performance today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You will receive a fortune from different sources. Luckily, your long-pending dreams can be fulfilled today. Purchase a car or a two-wheeler as per your need. Today is also auspicious to buy a new property. Manage wealth smartly to save for a rainy day. Some Leos may also need to share the wealth with a sibling who is in urgent financial need. Students may need to spend on fees and books today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful today as some medical issues may come up, especially in the second half. Start the day with light exercise. Sit relaxed under a tree for some time in the early morning to be ready for the office. While at the office, do not take too much stress which may weaken your health. Females need to be careful about gynecological issues. Pregnant girls must avoid two-wheeler today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope leo leo + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope leo leo + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out