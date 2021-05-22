Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your movements may be monitored by parents or a family member and irritate you no end. Chances of going out on a vacation with family cannot be ruled out for some. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects. Investing money on sheer guesswork can make you lose money, so don’t indulge in it. Making all the right moves on the professional front may get your career graph soaring.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Spouse’s mood swings can affect your upbeat mood adversely. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. You are soon likely to undergo an emotionally enriching experience. Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Getting too deep into the details of a project can hamper its timely completion, so weigh this fact carefully.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialise soon. On the academic front, awakening the spirit of camaraderie will do you a whale of a good in achieving your goal.

A home remedy may come in handy. Monetary situation may change for the better, but only if you manage to curb wasteful expenditure. Your skills at work are likely to be much in demand.

Love Focus Your good intentions may be misunderstood by the loved one today, so exercise caution.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Maintaining a low profile on the family front is advisable. Accompanying someone for an out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. Good routine will restore your energy. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Someone is likely to share the workload on the office front.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius





Leo (July 23-August 23)

Attending a family do will prove most rejuvenating. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts. A strict routine is likely to benefit you on the health front. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches.

Love Focus: Your efforts will help the relationship blossom.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. A property matter will be resolved amicably. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio









Libra (September 24-October 23)

A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Some of you may possess a flat soon. Getting ticked off on the academic front may make you feel miserable, but it will be for your own good. Extending a helping hand to someone is possible on the fitness front. Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines may keep you busy, but will add to your experience.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Your good gestures are likely to be reciprocated, so continue to do your bit.

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Financial situation remains satisfactory. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Family will honour your choice.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, so give your partner space!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town. Put in efforts to remain fit. Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to upset a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries









Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will prove most exciting. Travel brings you new opportunities. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! Those pursuing a professional course may find things becoming a bit difficult, but not impossible

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A quiet day with family is indicated today. Travel by road will be comfortable. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Your outgoing nature is likely to bring you into social prominence soon.

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Don’t bite more than you can chew in your craving for earning more. Those in salaried jobs may get caught goofing off.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A close relation may come up with a marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family. Staying the night out with friends will prove to be lots of fun. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Don’t take any half-measures where health is concerned. Investing in shares may not bring the kind of returns you expect. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus







