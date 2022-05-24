Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The money you have been trying to recover from a friend can elude you. It is best to trust your own judgement on the professional front, than rely on someone and be let down. Neglect on the health front can be costly, so give priority to it. Skilful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. You may enjoy a new tourist destination with friends.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Profitable deals will come your way and can get the cash register ringing. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. Office atmosphere will remain conducive for performers. A long journey may prove to be both tiring and uncomfortable. You can get lucky in a lucky draw on the property front.

Love Focus: A perfect evening out with lover is foreseen and will do much to cement your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those needing loan will get it at the most nominal interest. Some of you may concentrate on your body just to be able to undertake a physical venture. A rival at work may attempt to grab all the credit for something accomplished by you. Performance of a family youngster can become a matter of pride for you. Enjoying new places today is on the cards. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns.

Love Focus: Enjoying the attentions of someone who has a soft corner for you cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You manage to save enough to organise a grand function or an event. Handsome profits can be expected in a business. You may have to share the burden of domestic chores in the absence of hired help. Those secretly in love can expect an enjoyable outing on the sly. Your social life is likely to become exciting. You may start an exercise regimen to counter workplace stress.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature threatens to spoil relationship with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love. Spending without a set plan can affect your future financially. You will manage to stay ahead of the competition on the professional front. Those new to exercise regimes can find the body resisting your efforts! A journey out of town may provide a much needed break. Good news awaits some on the property front.

Love Focus: You want to share much on the romantic front, but may not get the opportunity to do so.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An excellent break on the professional front can be expected by some. Getting health conscious may make you take up walking or jogging. On the financial front, you can afford to go beyond the budget. Spouse can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support. A childhood friend may invite you overseas or out of town, so don't think twice in accepting the invitation! Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal.

Love Focus: Taking romance to the next level cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you may opt for meditation to calm your mind. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. You can undertake an important assignment on the professional front. You can have mixed feelings regarding a child's choice of career. Going out with friends is foreseen and will be enjoyable. A change in vacation plan is possible.

Love Focus: Some of you may start pursuing a new love interest.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some honour or recognition awaits you in your profession. Expenditure can only be brought under control by curbing overspending. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. Efforts may be required to create a relaxed atmosphere at home. A short vacation is on the cards, but it may turn out to be more business, than pleasure. You can be catapulted into prominence by your well wishers.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to manage funds and sponsorships for an event. Your steely resolve will help you remain in top physical condition. Your attempt to avoid a task is likely to have a fifty-fifty chance of success on the professional front. A vacation with family can be planned soon. Walking down the memory lane with a childhood friend or relative will prove most enjoyable. This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may need to be put on hold, as other pressing issues keep you engaged.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Keep all your options open on the academic front to stand a better chance. A social cause taken up by you will be much appreciated by the members of your social circle. Gains accrue for those playing the stocks. Previous investments promise to fetch handsome returns. You will find no problems in adhering to a tough exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Some adjustments may need to be made in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good news is in store for those running for a post or waiting to get nominated. Some working women will finally achieve financial freedom and have the resources to be on their own. Being kind and helpful to one and all is likely to enhance your image in society. A balanced diet and adequate physical activity will be enough to remain healthy.

Love Focus: You may plan something exclusive on the romantic front, as a surprise for beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Things move favourably on the academic front. Someone at office may help you out in completing a task. Helping out a family youngster is likely to give you immense satisfaction. A sightseeing tour is possible for some youngsters. Settling in a new house is indicated. Someone may seek your advice on a personal level.

Love Focus: At times you crave to spend time alone with lover and today may be that day, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

