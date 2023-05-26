All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 26, 2023 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is the day when you get the fruits of your labour. You will manage to cut through the red tape to get things going on the business front. Only your own initiative will help you in proceeding towards your goal on the academic front. There will be no problem about money, as you start to earn well. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Some more waiting is indicated on the romantic front to launch your love boat.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Health remains on track, provided you don’t indulge in excesses. Financially, you will be in a position to buy a major item. Your performance at work will be commendable and come in for a lot of praise. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you rest and rejuvenate. Much excitement will be derived from travelling along with friends. Shifting to a bigger house or a flat is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Impressing someone on the romantic front is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You will find a distinct improvement in your health and feel more energetic. Money from an unexpected source is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Working smart on the professional front promises to give your career a boost. Enjoying a family get together is possible. A long drive may prove most exhilarating. This is the best time for you to enjoy social gatherings.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need to maintain the right attitude, if you want things to turn favourable at work. Students may have to double their efforts to achieve their dreams on the academic front. Smooth sailing on the family front is in store for some. Prospects of earning well look bright for businesspersons. Some pending paperwork regarding property may need to be completed in haste. A good time is foreseen, as you remain much in demand on the social front.

Love Focus: Those waiting for love to happen may be in for a long wait!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A financial boon may be expected by some. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. Something that you achieve at work is likely to come in for all round praise. Those travelling by road are certain to make good time. This is a favourable time to get a property registered in your name. Participating in a social function or an event is possible and will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This is the time to make your domestic life exciting. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain healthy. Money well spent may give you inner satisfaction. A new responsibility on the professional front is likely to come with more power and perks. Some of you may get to drive your own vehicle soon. There is a bright chance of some of you going in for acquiring property. This is a good day to meet people in your social circle.

Love Focus: Expect a good time on the romantic front with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may get something that you desire on priority. Clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to bring you closer to your professional goals. You are likely to remain in a chirpy mood all day, as you find yourself fit and energetic. An exciting situation may develop on the home front and give immense pleasure. You will save on time by choosing the right mode of transport.

Love Focus: You find lover in the best of moods today, so don’t let the opportunity slip!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be given the charge of a prestigious project or assignment at work. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed.

You are likely to become the centre of attraction in a social gathering. Your reputation is set to enhance on the professional front. Family tensions, which had been playing on your mind, disappear and tranquility will pervade the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear exciting result.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to find a good source of earning that promises to enhance your financial security. Business persons may find the day profitable. Your hard work is likely to get a positive result on the academic front. A family member may make you proud. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Good returns are foreseen for house owners.

Love Focus: You manage to come closer to a casual acquaintance of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A project completed on the academic front is likely to be appreciated by those who matter. Good earning opportunities come your way and will help in becoming financially secure. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and following an exercise regime. You are likely to find yourself flying high on the business front. The raise you had been expecting may materialise soon.

Love Focus: Marital life remains excellent.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may need to hasten a task that is nearing the deadline. Deliberate well before giving your views and opinions regarding an issue at work. Dipping grades may work as a warning for some in watching their step on the academic front. Money poses no problem as earning stabilises. A promise kept is likely to bring someone closer. Don’t dilly-dally on health front.

Love Focus: Those jilted in love are likely to make a fresh beginning and regain lost ground!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone’s guidance will be a godsend on the academic front. Family life promises a good time. You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. A family outing promises to be a nice change from the routine. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. Some honour is likely to be accorded to you on the social front.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and increased interaction may prove the right combination for a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

