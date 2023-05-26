Sunny Leone wears another dress with high slit, parties in shiny black gown at Cannes 2023. See pics

Sunny Leone's movie Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday. After turning heads in her one-shoulder pale pink satin gown featuring a side cut out along with a risque thigh slit, Sunny wowed in another dress with slit as she attended a party at Cannes 2023. Also read: Sunny Leone reveals how she auditioned for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Sunny Leone attended the amfAR Cannes Gala in a black gown.

Sunny Leone knows that sometimes, you have to stick to what you know best. She wore another eye-catching slit gown on Thursday as she attended the amfAR gala at Cannes 2023. Her black gown was shiny, one-shouldered and came with a slit.

Sunny Leone wows in black

Sharing photos of herself, Sunny Leone wrote in her Instagram caption, "What a epic night at @amfar! Thank you @hitendrakapopara for finding me this amazing gown! You are my rock..." Fans left comments like ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’.

Sunny's sparkling black fitted gown was from Zeena Zaki. She had her hair tied in a neat bun, and wore minimal makeup with glittery silver eyeshadow. The actor also carried a matching black clutch in some of the photos she shared. She completed her party look with diamond earrings to match the shine of her gown.

Sunny's Cannes 2023 journey

On Thursday, Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat attended a photocall for their film Kennedy a day after its world premiere. Sunny shared a bunch of pictures from the photocall, and wrote in her Instagram caption, “I am so humbled and thankful to be a part of this amazing film…”

On Thursday, Sunny had also shared photos of herself with Anurag and Rahul at the screening of Kennedy. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote a long note for her director and co-star for being a part of 'the proudest moment' of her career, so far. Sunny wrote, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you Anurag Kashyap for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!"

Prior to Kennedy's red carpet premiere, Sunny had also posted a picture with Anurag and said that the tickets for their film were 'sold out in minutes' ahead of its big premiere. In the caption, she wrote, “Our film Kennedy official tickets! Sold out in minutes... so proud.”

Kennedy tells the story of an insomniac ex-cop, who is looking for redemption. The ex-cop is presumed dead for a long time.

