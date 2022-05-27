Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Previous investments will bring a steady stream of returns to keep your bank balance brimming. Doctors, engineers and other professionals are set to face a hard day. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye is likely to give you a great sense of achievement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good communication skills will keep the possibility of winning a lucrative deal alive. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An urge to splurge may take you to your favourite shopping locales with friends in tow. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Be careful of rivals at work, as they may colour the mind of superiors against you. New approach to a nagging health problem will help in dealing with it better. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your judgement in enhancing finances will be flawless, so expect a windfall! Those new on the job may find some opposition from others. Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with others. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Keeping tabs on a family youngster regarding his or her academic performance will be important. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Someone’s expertise may come in handy in achieving what you have in mind.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There seem to be no problem on the monetary front, as you continue to earn well. Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Your grumpiness threatens to spoil the domestic environment today, so maintain an upbeat mood. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. Spending quality time with lover is indicated. A loan required urgently may soon materialise. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class. Those spiritually inclined may find solace in religious ceremonies.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary situation is likely to deteriorate, due to some hasty investments. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. Those fond of the luxuries of life, will get a chance to indulge in their favourite pastime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match is likely to be found for someone eligible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it big. Your desire to get ahead on the professional front may make you take all the right steps. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. You may have to get around a grouchy elder, if you want a tension-free life. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A new car or a major item may be purchased. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Your eye for detail may become your prized possession at work. Spouse may spring a surprise by sharing domestic or professional responsibilities with you! You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to plan out a short vacation together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper. Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. A happy domestic atmosphere will keep you in an upbeat mood and help maintain a happy demeanour. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON