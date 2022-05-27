Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 27, 2022 states, don't lend

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)Dear Leo native, this is a good day and your main priority is to spend time with loved ones today. Those who have been neglecting their relationship or personal life, they may manage to take some time out of their busy schedule for loved ones. Some may plan to take their relationship to the next level and talk to their parents about getting married. Some may go on a long trip with spouse or love partner that may prove soothing and refreshing.

Some may be more concerned about their finances and start making financial plan. Avoid taking any loan today. You may also plan a trip with colleagues or friends. Everything seems okay, but you should take care of your professional life or business matters. Competitors may try to break or beat you, don’t get stressed. Just come up with better strategy and plans.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Leo Finance Today: Avoid being over calculative while buying something that you love. This is all about your happiness and wishes. You should splurge a bit every now and then. Day is all about thinking major investment plans.

Leo Family Today: You may feel blessed to have supportive, caring and nice people as parents. Your kids may participate in art or singing competition. Homemakers may arrange family get-together.

Leo Career Today: You may see more challenges on the work front, but it may compel you to learn new things. A tempting business proposal may catch your attention, but do not get into it.

Leo Health Today: Some may start working out regularly and follow a strict diet plan in order to maintain good health. Pregnant women should not skip routine health checkup.

Leo Love Life Today: Things may take a favorable turn on the love front and you may focus towards your personal life. A relaxed day is foreseen. An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

