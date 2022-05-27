Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May27,'22 states, a fine day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

For Capricorn born, this is a good day. Your excellent health condition may allow you to give your best on the professional front. Some may get desired jobs or salary hikes. This is a suitable day to take major business decisions. Freelancers and fashion designers may do well today and manage to get new clients and deals. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life.

Financial stability is indicated, but avoid investing your hard-earned money in any tempting property deal. Everything seems okay, but some issues may crop up on the domestic front. You may be worried about the future of your kids and try to do something big for securing their future. You should try home remedies or alternative treatment to treat health issue of elder in family.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Find out below:

Capricorn Finance Today: Past investments may get you reward. An ancestral property may become cause of dispute or conflicts among relatives and cost you a lot. Some may join part time job to earn extra.

Capricorn Family Today: Arrival of guests in the family may keep the home aura tensed. You may be busy dealing with tantrums of kids. Homemakers may have to devote extra time to help kids complete their academic projects.

Capricorn Career Today: This is a favorable day. You may make some major business decisions today, so be careful and attentive while doing so. You may perform well and impress foreign clients.

Capricorn Health Today: You may have to deal with tedious and challenging tasks today, but you should rely on your abilities. Your good health may allow you to put extra efforts to complete something important.

Capricorn Love Life Today: Your spouse may give you extra attention and take care of your needs. This can be easy for you to discuss an important issue with partner as spouse or partner may be in good mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Metallic blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

