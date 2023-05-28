Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 28, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out. Leave may pose a problem for some. A celebration can get underway involving the family. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic stars burn bright as you reciprocate someone’s interest in you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. Splurging on friends cannot be ruled out for some. A rival at work may extend a hand of friendship. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to go on a long drive on the highway. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: Cracks threaten to appear in your relationship with lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Wise investments will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. Your interest in a particular project is likely to get noticed by people who matter. You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a highly romantic state today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. You may be pulled up for being irresponsible on the financial front. Those compelled to stay away from family may experience bouts of nostalgia. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today, especially overseas. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: You will need to be in sync with lover to enjoy romantic moments.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. It will be important to keep a tab of your expenses today. Some work-related issues may have to be pended due to paucity of time. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from a pastime you love to indulge in.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may not elicit instant response from someone you love, so give it some time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. A donation can be expected by those running an organisation. Impressing those who matter at work will not be difficult, as you play your cards well. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Keeping your lover informed about something you are engaged in is advised.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. Pending issues at work will need to be tackled on an urgent basis. Insensitivity of partner may hurt your feelings on the home front. An exciting trip may get postponed. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. You are likely to fare well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover will find ways to please you on the love front, so enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you can take up an outdoor sport just to remain fit. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. Keep an alternate option ready, as you may require it at work. Harmony prevails on the home front. An important trip may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may become a reality.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact. Keeping a tab on expenses will be important. Those who have applied for jobs may expect positive developments. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may resort to emotional blackmail, but don’t give in to it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Shelling out money for a repair job that has gained urgency is possible. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose much difficulty. Your advice may not work on a family youngster going wayward and make you see red. Property dispute can give some sleepless nights. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Poor physical fitness may compel some to continue an exercise regimen and eat right. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. This is a good time to get an idea into action on the professional front. Changes on the home front that you are keen on may require the consent of those affected. Exciting travel is on the cards for some. You may be called upon to mediate in a property dispute.

Love Focus: You may not be able to spend as much time with lover as you had wanted to.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. Financial security promises to add to your independence. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. A family member may remain off mood and require tactful handling. Travelling, especially with those you are comfortable with, will be fun. Don’t take up any property issue today. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Serious differences may rock your love boat and lead to separation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

