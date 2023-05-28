Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 28- June 2, 2023 says the transit brings good fortune

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, a Silver Lining in Every Storm ﻿With Jupiter going direct, your social life is likely to receive a big boost. Expect to spend some time catching up with friends and loved ones, possibly over some drinks and a lot of laughter. However, make sure to avoid taking things too far as this can lead to negative consequences in the long run. Cancer Weekly Horoscope Today, May 28- June 2, 2023.: With Jupiter going direct, your social life is likely to receive a big boost.

﻿This week, Cancerians will find themselves in a fortunate position as Jupiter moves out of retrograde and your social life takes a turn for the better. You will experience moments of great joy and happiness, but be mindful not to let your guard down completely. As the saying goes, too much of a good thing can be bad for you. Spend some time introspecting, identifying what matters most to you and planning out how you can achieve those goals.

﻿Cancer Love Horoscope This Week:

Love will be a major highlight for you this week, as you may meet someone new or spend time with your partner. Those in a long-term relationship can expect to experience some new, exciting changes that bring you even closer together. Make sure to take advantage of the positive energy in your romantic life.

﻿Cancer Career Horoscope This Week:

Your career may experience a lull, but don’t get too bogged down. Use this time to strategize and plan out your next move, and take the time to learn new skills that can help you stay ahead of the curve. Avoid taking unnecessary risks in your job, and don’t hesitate to seek guidance from those more experienced than you.

﻿Cancer Money Horoscope This Week:

Finances are likely to remain stable, and you may even receive some good news about a long-pending financial matter. Make sure to stay focused on your financial goals and avoid making impulsive purchases, especially on big-ticket items. Consider consulting a financial expert for advice on making sound investment decisions.

﻿Cancer Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health will be generally good, but take care to avoid stress and burnout. Make sure to maintain a healthy balance between work and leisure, and spend some time on activities that you enjoy. This will help keep your mind and body healthy and in sync. Additionally, consider taking up yoga or meditation to calm your mind and reduce stress levels.

﻿Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

