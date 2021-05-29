Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those feeling under the weather for the past few days will show signs of improvement. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. Your performance on the academic front will remain consistent. You will need to perform much better at work than what is currently the case. An exciting journey is on the cards for some. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute may succeed.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy your budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. Some of you can get worried about marriage of an eligible child or sibling. A long journey proves comfortable. Those who have applied for a house or plot may take a step nearer to acquisition. You will manage to remain ahead in a competitive situation. Clarity of mind on the financial front will help you spend judiciously and save on money. The day enables you to overcome all hurdles on the professional as well as personal fronts.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will act as fuel to ignite passion!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family function will be fun and provide a chance to meet people you hadn’t met in a long time. Journey with friends or near and dear ones is possible and will be fun. Shifting to a new location will come as a pleasant change. This is the time for you to regain lost ground on the academic front. Previous investments are set to give good returns. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. A good equation with those who matter on the professional front is likely for the career-oriented.

Love Focus: Chances of finding your soul mate seem possible, but you will have to keep looking.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. Invitation to an out of town wedding or function will provide an excellent break from your daily routine. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. There is much that is happening on the career front to keep you in high spirits. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. A change of diet will help in reducing stress. Workload is likely to increase on the professional front.

Love Focus: A new understanding with spouse will make for smooth sailing in the marital love boat.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius





Leo (July 23-August 23)

A close friend may motivate you for a vacation, so start applying for leave. Property is likely to be acquired by some. There is much that is happening on the career front to keep you in high spirits. There is a chance of settling a long pending financial dispute. Businesspersons are likely to earn well today. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Annoying a family member may not work in your favour as you may require his or her help later.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits those in love and is likely to delight them.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. Invitation to an out of town wedding or function will provide an excellent break from your daily routine. Things begin to look better now, as you develop a renewed interest on the academic front. A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some. You will have to be cautious in your spending as your financial front is still a bit unstable. Good going on the professional front may motivate you to give in your best.

Love Focus: Falling in love is foretold for those looking for a soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





Libra (September 24-October 23)

Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. Those driving will be better off avoiding heavy traffic. A property deal is in the offing. Your hard work on the academic front is likely to reflect in the result.

Buying something big is on the cards as you manage your finances well. Goodwill created by you at work will stand you in good stead. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Your moodiness may deter lover from going ahead with the day’s plans.

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some of you may get a chance for a vacation to get away from the daily grind. Contentious property matters are likely to be discussed in a most cordial atmosphere. Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make the parents proud. Worries bogging you down on the financial front are set to subside. Those frequenting health clubs will be able to hone their bodies to perfection. Delays may mar the completion of a project. Those wanting to bring family to place of posting will get the sanction.

Love Focus: Fun loving that you are, you will be set to enjoy your romantic life!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Couples recently married can expect the relationship to grow strong. You are likely to shortlist suitable premises for buying in the real estate market. Remaining on the forefront on the academic front is possible, so don’t lose hope. Some good earning opportunities are likely to be seized by you. You will get all the support you require in completing a task. Those unwell will find distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to meet your romantic aspirations and make the day pleasurable.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio









Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)





A blissful existence is foreseen for those newly married. Plan to visit an out of town place for vacation or meeting someone close. You can think in terms of buying or selling property. You will be able to raise funds for something important. You are likely to create good openings on the job front by sheer social networking. Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Lover can part ways with you over a personal matter.

Lucky Colour: Electric Gray

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Adding to your skills by doing some course or attending some training is likely to enhance your employability. Don’t trust anyone in a property matter, use your own judgement. Family’s support will come when you need it the most. Those planning a long drive can expect the journey to go without any hitches.

Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition. You will be able to lay your worries at rest on the financial front, as more avenues for earning open up.

Love Focus: A steady love life may set you on a long-term course on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your festival spirit is likely to fill the home front with enthusiasm and spread happiness all around. A longish journey is likely to materialise soon. A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first. Some of you are likely to review your investments and do the needful. You are likely to gain the confidence of your employer on the work front. Those apprehensive about their medical reports will heave a sigh of relief, as they turn out perfect.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a drive will give an opportunity for a heart-to-heart talk.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus



