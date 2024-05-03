All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 3, 2024

Investing in gold and bonds is likely to fetch rich dividends. A good morning workout will keep you feeling fresh the whole day. You handle a tricky situation at work and get lauded for it too. Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. A vacation with those who are close is likely. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour. An invitation is likely to expand your social circle.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is indicated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

You may focus on making money through your creativity. Your good physique and shapely figure is set to get approving smiles! Your work may be appreciated by one and all. Following a family tradition will help strengthen familial ties. Travelling will be fun, especially if it a leisure trip. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Having a fun time with friends is on the cards for youngsters.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

A pleasant surprise with regard to money or some transaction is in store. A new start may be made by some to regain total health. Smooth sailing on the professional front is foresee You will remain most understanding on the family front and will successfully cater to the moods of spouse. Those travelling by road are certain to make good time. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. You will prove a great source of strength to someone close.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an exclusive evening out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will get the right kind of feedback for someone and this is likely to delight you. A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to get fixed soon. Spit and polish may become the order of the day for some homemakers. This is certainly a great day for you, when your wishes and desires get fulfilled! Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal.

Love Focus: Your initiative is likely to bear fruit on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. Leading an active life will keep minor ailments at bay and make you energetic. Those looking for a suitable job can expect an excellent employment opportunity come their way. You are likely to remain in an upbeat mood today, as things move satisfactorily on the academic front. Someone is likely to undertake a journey, especially to meet you. Work on a project may pick up speed.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be rewarded soon, so wait for the cupid's arrow!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)



A favourable time commences, when you will find things moving favourably. Professionally, you are likely to impress one and all by taking diverse assignments. Reinvesting returns from previous investments will be a step in the right direction, as it proves profitable. You remain fit and energetic by your active lifestyle. Homemakers may find themselves happily engaged in redesigning the interiors. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are set to bring much contentment in your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Money from previous investments promises to keep your bank balance healthy. Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. Your extrovert nature is likely to make many friends and influence even more people on the social front. You may have to listen to your mind, rather than heart, to be fair to someone.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the attention of lover today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Socially, you may find yourself much sought after. You may meet someone who makes you feel nice about yourself. Health remains excellent. Chances on the career front seem to brighten and may entail relocation. Moneywise you remain on a safe wicket. You are likely to get favourably placed on the academic front. A business trip is likely to prove beneficial and may get you a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Good news awaits some on the academic front. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. Take steps to resolve a property matter amicably. You are likely to organise something important almost single-handedly. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those who seek love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

It is better to keep your opinion regarding someone to yourself, rather than come in the firing line of others. Efforts on the professional front will be maintained. Those studying will find their focus returning. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Your helping hand on the domestic front will be much appreciated. You remain regular in workouts.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

A new health regime finds you in top physical condition. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Keep your fingers crossed, as a piece of good news comes your way. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. Someone may take an exception to your actions at work, so think and act. Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability.

Love Focus: A cosy two-some is on the cards on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

If making money is on your mind, you may have to take some important decisions. Working out in the gym will be easier than handling the health lectures from the family and friends. Increased workload may keep you occupied all day long. Today, you will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. Some of you may be invited for a lecture or for participating in a competition.

Love Focus: Those in love may expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue