All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 5, 2024(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Don’t let lethargy get the better of you on the health front. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. You will get full support from your spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Travelling towards the north- east will prove favourable. A social gathering is likely to provide a chance to meet your old buddies. Some of you may invite people for a celebration.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A lifestyle disease will need to be kept in check. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Business looks up for retailers with the increase in footfalls. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. Students can expect to excel sports.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit and how!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. A new colleague may give you good investment advice. Tensions on the family front are likely to get sorted out. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. Enjoying the day with those you click well with is foreseen. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front. Those preparing for something important will be able to find their focus.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction may lead to budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Bad eating habits may affect your health. Advice may not get you out of the financial doldrums. You are likely to have fun travelling with family today. Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. You will be one up on a rival trying to steal your thunder. A hobby can keep some happily engaged.

Love Focus: Celebrations are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Take adequate care of your health to avoid getting unwell. A loan required urgently may soon materialize. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front. Some of you can organise a surprise party for someone close. You are likely to benefit immensely by reviewing your goal and taking the path to achieve it.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to grow stronger and may even take the form of romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Deskbound may take an initiative to shake a leg and come back in shape. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. You can invite someone over to the office for an outing together. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. A matter related to academics may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: Those in love may begin making some long-term plans.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health remains satisfactory and mind cool. The financial front seems all set to stabilize, as money starts trickling in. The achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. A humorous situation may keep you in splits the whole day! Some of you are likely to lead from the front in a team effort.

Love Focus: A sense of well-being is likely to envelop you, simply by being close to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is important to remain health conscious. Things may move at a snail’s pace where recovery of the loan is concerned. The family front is likely to become a lively place soon. You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. Your reputation on the social front is likely to be enhanced. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment.

Love Focus: Your love life can pass through a phase of turbulence.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health needs care in this changing season. Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. Those undergoing training can expect the results to be encouraging. You will find parents supportive in all your endeavours. Those with a vehicle are certain to plan an outing today. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious-minded.

Love Focus: Love life may not be as good as it used to be and may need some rejuvenation.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Being a choosey eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. Young entrepreneurs will start earning good profits soon. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. An out-of-town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. A new idea looks promising and needs to be given shape, so find time for it.

Love Focus: Don’t disappoint someone out to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. Don’t keep double standards as this can affect your reputation adversely. A task that interests you is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will have to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. Professionals will need to be at their networking best to get good deals. This is an excellent day for an outing with friends. Your own generous nature will bring out the best in someone close. A new routine is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Lover can be extra sensitive today, so steer clear of all contentious issues.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron