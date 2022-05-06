Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Professionally take recourse to publicity to win more clients. You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance. Monetary help rendered to someone will win you immense goodwill.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, you will be much better poised than before. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition. You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. Others will look up to you for directions in organising something at work. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. Someone in the family may involve you in a matter you are just not keen about. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time.

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may go out on a fitness spree by choosing healthy substitutes in your diet. Monetary problems become a thing of the past. This is a good day to take care of all pending issues at work. Your efforts to get established on the social front will succeed. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. You will find yourself better off in a situation developing on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. Your competence will turn things in your favour on the professional front. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Strict budgeting will enable you to enjoy the festival. Some of you may feel suffocated at work. You will manage to remain fit and energetic. Spouse or a family member will provide you the support you require. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

More avenues for earning open up for you. This is a good day to start a fresh project. Someone’s advice may come in handy for those fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’! Spending time with friends today may not be liked by spouse or a family member. A house renovation can get underway. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work.

Love Focus: You may find someone irresistible on the romantic front and make efforts to contact him or her.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Procedural matters will be handled competently. Health of a family member, who is unwell, is likely to improve. Improper investments are likely to make you lose good money. Support of family will be most readily forthcoming in turning your dreams into reality. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may remain cross with you over an issue.Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you do not face any problems. It will be difficult to counter your depth of knowledge regarding a subject. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well being. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are set to become financially stronger. Businesspersons will need to be sensitive to the market to make a killing. Chances of being made a scapegoat for something you haven’t done look bright. You will be in a mood to do up your house. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead. Don’t ignore someone’s advice, as it is for your own good.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone you like may not approach you to express his or her romantic intentions and disappoint you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front remains stable and helping someone out with money will not be a problem. Professionals may win some lucrative offers. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. Spouse will be supportive and will be with you in thick and thin. You are likely to get all the support of well wishers for succeeding on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON