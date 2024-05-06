Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 6, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Today, you will be in the mood to forgive minor mistakes at work. You will be able to raise the money to buy a luxury item. Yoga and meditation may hold special interest for you and provide immense benefits. A celebrity do or a celebration is likely to be attended and will prove lots of fun. You make a good start in something new on the academic front. A family youngster is likely to win your admiration.

Love Focus: Falling in love may make you see everything through rose-tinted glasses!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Good earning is indicated for professionals and business persons. You will manage to take the right decision regarding a professional matter. Health remains good through your efforts. An evening out with family is on the cards. Stars look favourable for travel, so start planning a vacation. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. The opportunity to sit back and bask in the glory of what you have recently achieved is just round the corner!

Love Focus: The day is most favourable for bonding, so plan an outing with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

You will need to think out the strategy in all its details, before starting a new venture to avoid disappointments. Savings for some important future event may assume importance now. Much fun is in store for those on a vacation. Acquiring new property is indicated for some. Health initiative taken by you will keep you fit and energetic. Those involved in real estate business can expect a favourable situation.

Love Focus: An old relationship may require nurturing, so do your best.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialise. You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. A lucrative deal will swing your way through excellent negotiations. You will manage to keep fit by keeping yourself busy and active. This proves to be an excellent day for you. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. Homemakers will need to tighten the purse strings.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit reserved and may want you to be around.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Investment opportunities need to be weighed carefully, before you commit your money. A lucrative property deal materialises. You can be invited as a guest in a seminar or event. It will be important to gather all the facts before giving a decision on the professional front. You may have to do the bidding of a family elder, so do so with a smile! You may be rushed into completing an assignment on the academic front. A journey may materialise and accompanying someone you like is possible.

Love Focus: Spend some time with a loved one.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Golden

Chances of acquiring a new property brighten. Someone may seek your help on the domestic front, so be available. Some of you may be preparing for a new career. A lot of work is likely to be accomplished on the professional front today. Driving out of town for an official trip is possible for some. Meditation will keep you at peace. At times it is best to keep your opinions to yourself.

Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your professional skills are set to get you handpicked for more challenging assignments. Winning people over on the social front will not be too difficult, as you discharge your social commitments with all sincerity. Trying out a new vehicle for an out-of-town drive is possible. Keeping up with daily workouts is certain to keep you fit and energetic. This is an excellent day that makes you lucky in every sphere. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and strengthen your financial position.

Love Focus: It is best to go with the mood of lover and keep your own desires on hold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

On the work front, a task entrusted to you will be completed to the satisfaction of all. Financial worries become a thing of the past for some, as they start earning well. Health poses no problems, as your focus turns to fitness. Don’t undertake a journey on someone’s behalf. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Some of you are likely to get an immense sense of satisfaction by serving on the social front.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature and pleasant disposition is likely to attract a mate soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pace of work on the professional front is likely to keep you satisfied. Cutting down on expenses will enable you to save money for something big. Your interest in something happening on the social front is likely to motivate others. Your honest attempt at fitness will prove successful. A marriage proposal for the eligible will brighten the home front. Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled.

Love Focus: Things look bright for some on the romantic front, as cupid's arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will be able to implement some good money making ideas. Making regular workouts a part of your daily routine promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. A promotion or a raise is in the offing and is likely to give your career a fillip. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness on the domestic front. An outing with the family will find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. There is a good chance of meeting a childhood friend today.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love may take the initiative to approach you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Investing in something that is expected to give good returns in the future may tempt you. Your true capabilities may be revealed at work, as you delve deeper into a project. Those organising an official function or an event can expect things to turn hectic. Too much socialising may make you neglect something important. Choosing healthy alternatives become your priority and help you keep in shape. A family member studying out of town or abroad may need your support.

Love Focus: Your patience and sensitivity to the moods of lover is likely to win the day for you.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Someone on the social front is likely to make you his or her mentor. Professionally, your efforts are likely to get recognised by those who matter. On the academic front, you are likely to come out with flying colours. An outing with your near and dear ones promises to be most exciting. Health remains good. This may turn out to be a lucky day for you. Wealth is likely to come to you from some unexpected sources.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream