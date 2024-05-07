Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 7, 2024

'All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A monetary gift is likely for some. You gain much by focussing on fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. A pleasant day is foreseen, when you accomplish much, both on professional and social fronts. You are likely to direct your energies in doing what you do best both at home and at work.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

An excellent vacation is foreseen. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. There is someone who is watching you closely, so watch your behaviour.

Love Focus: Love blossoms, as someone you like sends positive signals.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You are likely to find yourself financially secure. You will need to become health conscious for remaining fit. You will be able to impress those who matter at work due to your cheerful nature and good communication skills. Homemakers will be able to implement some of their ideas on the home front. If you are travelling for leisure, you can expect the time of your life. A decision regarding property or some other asset is likely to be in your favour. Your focus may shift to something happening on the social front, so expect a hectic time.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than eager to please you, so enjoy all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Returns from an investment may not be as good as you had expected. A good daily routine will keep you fit. A senior is likely to appreciate your contribution. This is certainly not the day to implement your ideas on the home front without the consent of others. You may get into two minds regarding a journey. An excellent opportunity for networking on the social front is likely to present itself today. Construction of a house may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: Your love life can experience some hiccups, if you don't do something about it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Those trying to start a new venture will find the going smooth. Maintaining regular outdoor activities will prove beneficial in more ways than one. You will be able to adjust better to a new set-up on the professional front. Changes on the home front may be initiated by some. A journey out of town is on the cards and will give you a chance to meet your loved ones. Paperwork for buying a property will need to be completed. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. Socially, you will manage to turn the spotlight on yourself.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled in full measure today!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Putting the money where it multiplies is likely to be topmost on your mind. You will need to eat right, if you want to remain healthy. Good profits are foreseen for those involved in business. A family youngster’s achievement will become a feather in your cap. Those travelling today are likely to enjoy the outing. Plans for acquiring a new property will fructify soon. Popularity on the social front is set to rise for some.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot will find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Speculative activities are likely to give good returns on the financial front. Efforts to remain fit will succeed. Someone will help you in discovering your worth at work, so get involved the soonest. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front quickly can become important. Accompanying someone you like on a journey will be fun. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat. People are likely to help you out in something you are initiating on the social front.

Love Focus: You will have to take the initiative in making an evening out with lover exciting.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Money coming from an unexpected source will simply delight! Guard against excesses to remain healthy. Praise is in store for some at work for remaining consistent in their performance or achieving something difficult. A family get-together will give you the opportunity to meet some new relatives you had not met before. You may enjoy a short vacation. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Helping out someone on the social front will add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front as relationship strengthens.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You may need to reinvest your money in something more lucrative. Following the advice of experts will help you in attaining total fitness. It is time you brought stability in your professional life. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front. Accompany someone on a long journey may come as a nice change for you. A lucrative property deal materialises. An invitation to a function or an event is likely on the social front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will gain a better understanding of each other.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict. You are likely to find the day favourable. Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make the parents proud. You will be able to get around your senior to take a favour. You will be able to save a lot by being judicious in your spending. You will manage to get the capital to start something new on the business front. Outing with friends and relations can make the day entertaining.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone's romantic overtures.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

You may need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. Take up meditation or yoga for achieving a fit body and mind. Someone may seek your advice on the professional front. Those living in a joint family are likely to feel cornered due to lack of support from their near and dear ones. You will welcome the change that travel is likely to bring. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. Positive thinking and perseverance will help you in making your mark.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for those newly married.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Choosing the right options on the health front is foretold and will help you in coming back in shape. Consistent performance will pave the way for promotion. You can be invited as a guest in a seminar or event. Your desire to come into the limelight will be fulfilled. Pending major tasks are likely to be initiated soon on the home front. Assistance of colleagues will help complete a project much before time. Travel stars burn bright and promise to satiate your wanderlust.

Love Focus: You can plan a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Blue

You can be asked to speed up some pending projects at work. Give your attention to a family youngster, as he or she may require your help. Meeting relations or old friends is on the cards for some. Ensure you have adequate money in your account before issuing a cheque. Health needs care. Someone close may invite you on a vacation and let you have a time of your life! Decision regarding a property may go in your favour.

Love Focus: Nearness of lover may ignite passions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey