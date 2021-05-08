Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You love company and may get down to organizing something on the home front. Accommodating someone you don’t like on a trip may take the fun out of it. This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front. You will find luck favoring you on the academic front. Balanced diet will be your key to good health. On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. A subordinate may need disciplining at work.

Love Focus: A great time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family is likely to support your ideas and encourage you to spread your wings. Leave applied for may be refused and put paid to your vacation plans. Visiting the site of your new home is possible. Your egocentric nature is likely to offend some, so be conscious of this fact and think about others too. You will find yourself in good health. Financial front brightens, as money from various sources flows in. Your performance on the professional or academic front may fall below your own expectations.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Entertaining guests can be your lot today, but the time spent promises to be most enjoyable. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. Take instructions from an elder regarding organizing something on the social front. You will take steps to keep yourself fit. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options.

Love Focus: Those in love for the first time may feel hesitant to bring their feelings to words.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are certain to enhance your social circle by taking in some new friends. Plan your trip well today to avoid extra travel or double trips. Some of you are likely to enjoy resetting the house. Your contribution towards a social task will soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around.

You may opt to rejuvenate your health by joining a gym or a health spa. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. Things are set to become better for you on the professional front.

Love Focus: A journey with your near and dear ones will prove most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to keep your mood swings in check, especially on the domestic front. You may convert an official trip into leisure, just to give the family a break. Don’t take up any issue pertaining to property today. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Health remains good. Be extra judicious in making an expensive purchase, as you can pay more than the market price. You are likely to get an incentive to work harder on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your persuasive powers will come in handy in winning over someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love! You are likely to get into a mending-spree, before relations sour with someone in your social circle. Taking up meditation or yoga is possible for maintaining good health. Making money may not be too difficult and will lead you to prosperity. Flip-flop on the professional front can continue for a bit longer.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): A vacation is in the pipeline for those in uniform, as leave gets sanctioned. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front. You will need to remain judicious on what you spend on. You can find it difficult to get motivated for work on the professional front today. Achievement of a child or family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: Some of you may decide to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers are likely to channelize their energy in accomplishing something big. Your plan for a journey may be marked with uncertainty. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. You will find things easing out a bit on the academic front. Minor health problems are indicated, but will be overcome soon. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Day will be spent well by doing your favourite task at work.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo









*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those in a joint family will enjoy camaraderie as tensions dissipate. Travel stars burn bright and encourage you to pack up and move, so enjoy a well-deserved break. Those in real estate business may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. A home remedy is likely to work wonders in curing an ailment. An outstanding amount awaited for long may materialize soon. Dedication and no nonsense approach that you display on the professional front are set to enhance your reputation.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are certain to develop a better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. A suitable accommodation will soon be yours. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better as you bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. A business initiative will be worth the effort as you will be able to get commensurate returns

Love Focus: Outing with the lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chance of getting overstrained in doing something at home is possible for some. Setting out on a vacation is possible and will be lots of fun. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Some of you will be able to forge ahead confidently on the academic front.

Health that had been a source of concern for some is likely to show improvement. Your financial condition is not bad, but you do possess the potential to earn much more. Efforts on the work front are likely to bring in much appreciation.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus









Pisces (February 20-March 20): Much excitement is foreseen in a family outing and it will help you unwind too. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some. Expect some good news on property front. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people. Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely. A new source of income promises to add to your wealth. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated by those who matter.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel starved of love and affection and become desperate to bring it back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra



