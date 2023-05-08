Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 8, 2023.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit you. An awaited payment is likely to materialize soon to fill your coffers. Efforts will help you in getting firmly established on the professional front. The family will be loving and caring and extend all the help required. A trip you are not keen on may turn out to be interesting, so give it a second thought to it. Good returns from the property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring your lover in the mood for it!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Things may move at snail’s pace where recovery of the loan is concerned. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front. Looking up friends cannot be ruled out for some. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Organising something on the home front is possible.

Love Focus: Just spending time in the company of your loved one will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Losing money in speculation is foretold, so desist from it. Keep the pace up on the work front to avoid lagging behind. Positivity on the domestic front will ensure harmony within the family. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Bitterness over an issue may upset you, but you will not let it affect your efficiency. Sharp thinking will keep you a step ahead of someone trying to corner you. Businesspersons may contemplate joining hands with a competitor to enhance profits. A trip with friends will be both enjoyable and therapeutic. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A bit of introspection may help you in coming to terms with this setback. Getting passed over for promotion is a reality that some of you may have to face. Reality about your popularity may finally dawn upon you and make you unhappy. Boosting your financial situation by wise investments may keep you in the safe zone. A trip with family will be more of a fatigue, than fun. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A change of scene will be good for health. Money invested may not give the promised returns. Some push may be needed to get things going on the professional front. You can remain busy organising something on the family front. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An opportunity for earning an extra buck may come to you. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Some of you may get fed up in your present occupation and pine for change. You are likely to do some fun things with your family today. An out-of-town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to share their feelings with lover and plan for the future.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Meeting friends and relations cannot be ruled out. You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. Good returns from the property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower his or her affections.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may not get the kind of response from higher ups that you had been expecting at work. Taking expert financial advice for investments is a step in the right direction. Domestic situation is set to improve substantially. Be clear about what you want on the academic front. Taking up workouts will make you fit, but you will need to be regular. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Positive signals can be expected from an opposite camp for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to realise your potential in your current job and make a mark for yourself. Remaining involved in things may help keep your mood swings in check. Don’t lag behind on the academic front, as it may become difficult to catch up later. Desire to get even with someone may weigh heavy on your mind. It is best to adhere to the sane advice of an elder. Money needs to be handled carefully and wasteful spending checked. Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may be overly inquisitive about something that is none of your business. A healthy diet and meditation are the need of the hour to keep your mind at peace. You will manage satisfactory progress on the academic front. Finances need attention, so keep a check on spending. You enjoy nature with loved ones so take time out with family today. There is much excitement in store for those undertaking a journey.

Love Focus: You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone you have been banking on for monetary help will not let you down. Excelling in your field of expertise is foreseen, as your professional stars turn bright. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. A competitive situation on the academic front will bring out the best in you. A pilgrimage can prove therapeutic. Be available for someone who needs moral support.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with a colleague is fraught with danger, so consider carefully.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

