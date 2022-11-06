Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 06, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. Those new in their jobs may have to strive harder to make their mark. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. A long trip by road may prove boring. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance. An unforeseen expenditure may compel you to touch your savings. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. This is the day to reap full benefits of an initiative taken by you on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received. Regular routine will keep you fit. Your focus and energy may be found lacking in a task assigned to you. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. It is certainly a wonder the way you manage to become the centre of attraction in any set-up!

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may find it difficult to raise the required loan. Health remains satisfactory. A professional move can find you in a comfortable situation, but you will need to play your cards really well. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. This is an excellent day when you get to spend time constructively.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. You will find the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with people who matt

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship adversely.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. Will power will be your key to remain in shape. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. A quiet day with family is indicated today. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enter a new phase of life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed at all costs, if financial health is to be restored. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Keep options open on the investment front. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately!

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front, as you get to meet your near and dear ones. Day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Increase in household expenditure is possible, so take all steps to cut it down. Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. This is a good time to invest in property.

Love Focus: A chance encounter may show signs of blossoming into a full-fledged romance, but don’t be hasty.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earning. Regular walks and Jogging may be taken up by some. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. You may face difficulties by not adopting a systematic approach to problem solving at work. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend. It may become difficult to locate a misplaced item, but don’t give up on it.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

