All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 15, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

You will get nearer your academic goals. Gaining popularity on the social front is indicated. At work, higher ups may not give you much respite and keep your nose to the grindstone. A house or property is likely to come into your name. Some of you may be invited for a lecture or for participating in a competition.

Love Focus: You will need to plan something nice with partner to enjoy the time together.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Pending issues may need to be taken up on priority at work. Whatever you have been following on the fitness front is certain to keep you healthy and energetic. Receipt of previous arrears will make you financially stronger and enable you to realise your dreams. Family's support will be forthcoming in achieving your fondest desire. Comfortable travel is assured today. You manage to keep people who matter on your right side on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

A changed mindset is likely to make you more acceptable to others on the social front. Eating right is your key to retaining good health, so don't slip up on it. Some pending payments are likely to be received. A new domestic situation will bring positivity in your life. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey. Shifting into a new house cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits you on the romantic front, so get set to enjoy your heart out.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Spending time with someone close is indicated and will be lots of fun. Keeping an incident under wraps to avoid getting a senior’s brunt at work may not be a good idea. Better salary and perks in another job may look tempting, but weigh your options before switching over. A shopping spree is on the cards. You will be willing to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A few additions and alterations in the house are indicated.

Love Focus: You are likely to move closer to someone you like and ring in romance!

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

At work, you may be given added responsibilities, so do your best instead of cribbing. A legal matter may get decided in your favour. Something new take up on the academic front is likely to hold your interest. Balanced diet will be your mantra for keeping in shape. You will be able to tackle someone suffering from mood swings in an appropriate manner on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Associating with a new acquaintance may usher in romance.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Luck shines on those looking for suitable employment. Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Setting out on a vacation is possible and will be lots of fun.

You may need to review your financial situation and face facts squarely. A family youngster is likely to be of great help in carrying out a long pending job. Results desired on the academic front don’t seem too difficult to achieve.

Love Focus: Minor differences with a loved one may upset you, so it is better to talk it out.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. You will feel much fitter than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Your performance is likely to improve manifold on the professional front and get noticed. Your contribution to the family will be much appreciated. Visiting interesting places is on the cards for some. This is a good day to meet people in your social circle.

Love Focus: Your secret love interest may finally get aware of your existence!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Rich rewards await those who remain focussed on the academic front. Investing in property is indicated and will benefit you in the long run. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. A raise in earning is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work today. A family member will become a great source of encouragement.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, don't make promises which you can't keep.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. A family gathering is on the cards to celebrate something important. Praise or honour on the academic front is likely. Good avenues open up to make you financially secure. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. Chance for an overseas journey may materialise for some.

Love Focus: It is best not to express your feelings for someone, if you are not certain of reciprocation.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your performance at work is likely to bring you to the notice of higher ups. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud.. You will reap the benefits of a new initiative on the health front. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! A short break will be most welcome for a change in routine. You may be invited for something prestigious on the social front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to channelise your energy in wooing the one you like.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You may be nearing your goal on the academic front, so take steps wisely. On the business front, you may get tipped regarding a deal, but it is best to use your own judgement. A family get-together or an outing may give you a chance to meet everyone. Soundness of an investment needs to be looked into, before going ahead with it.

Love Focus: An excellent opportunity to get close to the one you admire is likely to come to you.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that will lead you to financial security. Coming back in shape may become your priority now. Putting in extra hours at work will be appreciated by those who matter. Family will be more than responsive to your needs. Keeping open your option to undertake a journey will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction by involving yourself on the social front.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door, so get ready to usher it in!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

