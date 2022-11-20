Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Saving money can be on the top of your list at present. Not delivering what is expected of you on the professional front may go against you. Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may feel neglected as you fail to devote enough time to him or her.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Expenses may need to be brought under control. An excellent day is foreseen on professional fronts. A renovation work at home may not be to your satisfaction. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: It is time to take some concrete steps on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Irresponsible eating and drinking can lay you up in bed. Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. Some of you may get fed up in your present occupation and pine for change. Family member may accuse you of not sharing a responsibility. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Luck may favour you on the academic front in getting something that you desperately want.

Love Focus: Lover can expect you to remember something important!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. You will need to become financially savvy to raise capital for something big. Chances of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out for those in the promotion zone. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: Don’t disappoint someone out to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue & Sandy Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t neglect bad health as it is likely to aggravate. Don’t overspend in buying something new for the house. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: A breakdown in communication is likely to be restored with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose & Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Efforts will help you in getting firmly established on the professional front. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. You will need to do some financial planning before putting money in your dream project. You are likely to offend parent or a family member by your blunt ways. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your propert

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Number: 2 & 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date. Commencing something new on the professional front today is indicated. Your deeds can make you answerable to parents or a family elder. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. Things started today will prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health may give problems, so take preventive measures now. A promised amount will be duly delivered on the financial front. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded by those who matter. You can miss a family get together due to health reasons. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems.

Love Focus: Paucity of time will become a hurdle in spending time with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health may cause concern. Your investments are likely to give good returns. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Those planning to travel abroad will be able to complete the formalities without a hitch. A workplace rival may give you sleepless nights by feeding mischievous information about you on the grapevine. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the interest alive of someone attracted to you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A home remedy will come in handy. A cash crunch cannot be ruled out by some. You are likely to take up a creative pursuit and earn appreciation from all quarters. You can be snappy as something doesn’t get done in time at home. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Those worried on the academic front will manage to take positive steps to realise their dreams.

Love Focus: Romance blooms for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach & Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. If planning to buy a vehicle choose the model correctly, lest you regret it later. You may find it difficult to hold the fort in the absence of a senior. An out of town trip with family will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your heart may pull you towards someone, even though your mind may not agree.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose & Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Things brighten on the financial front. Junk food is likely to become your enemy number one as far as health is concerned. Your lethargy at work may get you booked, so don’t let up on the pace of work. Improvements on the home front are likely and keep you busy. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

