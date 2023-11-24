All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 24, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Long-term paying projects are likely to be achieved by those freelancing. Money wise, the day appears to be fine. To restore your fitness level, bring some more discipline to your life. A family member studying out of town or abroad may approach you for advice. The day may find you busy preparing for a long journey to meet your near and dear ones. Good-natured as you are, you will be able to create a lot of goodwill amongst your admirers and well-wishers.

Love Focus: Someone you love may appear reserved, so give space.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

A good workout routine will keep you fit. You will be well placed in whatever you do on the professional front. Your quick thinking is likely to save a situation from getting out of hand. Something proposed on the financial front will be difficult to refuse. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with diplomatically. Accompanying someone you get along well with on a journey will prove immensely entertaining. At times you need to listen to others' points of view, but your intrinsic feeling of inadequacy prevents you from doing so.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to materialise for those looking for a mate.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

There is much that needs to be done in an area neglected by you, so get on with it. You will slowly begin to discover the benefits of a health routine that you have set for yourself. A new colleague can give you good advice and a helping hand. You will get to save much and splurge as much! This is the day to enjoy your heart out with like-minded people. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front may become important. You may make plans for an overnight stay someplace with friends.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful phase of life.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Joining health or yoga classes will be a step in the right direction. Financially, you are likely to grow stronger. Those in marketing and retail will find their seniors in a happy state. Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in doing up their homes. A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises to be most enjoyable. Repair may be required in your owned apartments. You get the opportunity to exploit the present to achieve better prospects.

Love Focus: Create a romantic atmosphere to enjoy time with lover.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Work related tensions are likely to occupy your mind. Take the much needed break by talking to those who help you relax and enjoy. A get-rich-quick scheme may start giving the promised returns. Someone eligible in the family may start giving broad hints regarding matrimony. A long drive may prove strenuous. You are likely to make it your duty to get the best out of someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may give a guarded response, so keep the interactions on a low key.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Negligence on the academic front may become evident, if you don't put your act together now. Peace on the domestic front ensures a relaxing time, so make the most of it. Those on a buying spree can expect some good bargains. Expect some extra money on the side. Making your presence felt in higher circles will give you the popularity you crave. A vacation is on the cards and may prove to be a welcome change from the daily grind.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings are likely to stir up in your heart and keep your aglow the whole day!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A promise kept is likely to bring someone closer. Those making a fresh beginning will find the circumstances favouring them. Accompanying someone on a leisure trip is foretold and will prove most exhilarating. Remain on a safe wicket where your financial health is concerned. Deliberate well before giving your views and opinions regarding an issue at work, as it can give out wrong projection. Dipping grades may work as a warning for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: When eyes meet with those of the one you desire can a rocking romance be far behind?

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Don't let dissatisfaction reflect in something you do, as it may irk those around you. You will need to devote extra time on the academic front. Lot of hectic activity is foreseen on the domestic front. A vacation may beckon, so go pack your bags and set out for someplace exotic. You heave a sigh of relief with a big responsibility successfully out of the way. Maintaining a discrete silence on anything controversial and playing it safe should be your mantra now.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to find the day promising.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Gaining extra mileage from a deal is foreseen. Make changes in something you have undertaken now, before it becomes too late. A little convincing is all that is required to motivate superior to include your ideas in a project. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today. If you are travelling by road, expect the journey to be comfortable.

Love Focus: You may need to put in more effort in your romantic endeavours, if you want the relationship to blossom.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your showing on the academic front is set to improve, so don't let up on your efforts. A healthy bank balance is likely to boost up your confidence. A family youngster will require your support and guidance to do well academically. It will be fun travelling with friends and family today. Your initiative will prove a big boon to someone close in organising a family event or a wedding.

Love Focus: Something special is in the offing on the romantic front, but lover may keep you guessing!

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Homemakers are likely to enjoy the company of neighbours today. An outing promises to be most exciting. Property matters are likely to get resolved in your favour. You perform beyond your expectations in a competition. Raising money for a particular venture will not pose much problem. A change in medication will help improve the condition of those suffering from illness.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner will have to take the initiative themselves!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A new project on the academic front may keep you engaged today. Opting for a healthy lifestyle and a workout routine will be a step in the right direction. A vacation will give ample opportunity to enjoy the new locale and let your hair down. Setting things in order in your personal life assumes importance. A praise or reward is in store for you in recognition of your performance. Better monetary prospects are in the pipeline.

Love Focus: Your excitement is likely to rub off on partner to make this a perfect day for romance.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

