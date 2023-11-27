All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 26, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Those in uniformed services will find promotional prospects brighten up. Your positive outlook will help make your home a happy place. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organizing. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: Care and support of the lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Professionals will be able to prove their mettle in a competitive situation. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health-conscious. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. Unprecedented success is written in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice! A sightseeing tour may be organized with friends or relatives. You desire the best of both worlds – work and family – and you shall have it!

Love Focus: You will succeed in improving the ugly mood of the lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well-being. You will need to put in some more effort to improve your performance. A peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Property owners may think along the lines of construction. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you at the forefront.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. There is a good chance of meeting someone important who will help you with your career. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. You may need to travel at a short notice today. You will have your say in a property matter. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you a surprise today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to better your current financial situation. You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. Professionally, an excellent day is foreseen for those in uniform. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. A property is likely to come into your name. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well. Following the advice of others is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Someone may return your money that he or she had taken some time back. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. Getting wiser by the day will help you avoid the pitfalls on the professional front. Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think along the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A family elder may try to curb your expenses. The financial front remains stable and helping someone out with money will not be a problem. Your innovativeness will be well-regarded in your circle. Traveling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some. Something new started by you will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: Meeting a lover after a long time will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your well-thought-out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. You will be able to tackle difficult people admirably at work. The domestic atmosphere will be most peaceful and will help you let your hair down. There is a good chance of traveling abroad to meet a family member.

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring but will achieve your objective. Your perfect body will be a testimony to the efforts put in by you. The monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. You will be able to buy the property you have been wanting for long. Day turns out well for you as you achieve much on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Old memories may make you feel romantic!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you do not face any problems. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Shopkeepers and retailers are likely to post good profits. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. You will remain in total control of a situation cropping up at work. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that spouse dislikes. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey