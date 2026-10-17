IPL 2027 auction to take place on December 16 in Goa: BCCI secretary
The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to HT that the IPL 2027 auction will take place on December 16 in Goa.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction will take place on December 16 in Goa, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to HT on Saturday. This will be the first time in four years that the auction will take place in India. In the last three years, the auction was held in Dubai (2023), Jeddah (2024) and Abu Dhabi (2025), and finally, the showpiece event has returned to the country.
“Yes, the auction will be held on December 16,” Saikia told HT. With this development, the auction will now take place on the same day as the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.
The ODI series is slated to begin in Delhi, with the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
All ten IPL franchises have been asked to submit their final list of retained and released players by November 15. The BCCI is also deliberating on the impact player rule, and the topic also came up for discussion during the recent Governing Council Meeting.
For the IPL 2027 season, one awaits clarity on the participation of the Australian players, considering their packed international schedule. Next year, Australia are slated to tour India for five Tests, then travel to the UK for the Ashes.
Before the IPL gets underway, players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are expected to be involved in the 150th anniversary Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), scheduled to take place from March 11 to 15.
IPL trades
Recently, T Natarajan was traded by the Delhi Capitals to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a revised fee of INR 5 crore. The Delhi Capitals brought spinner Zeeshan Ansari on board for INR 40 lakh.
Immediately after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season, Rishabh Pant was traded by the Lucknow Super Giants to the Delhi Capitals, and the latter brought Kuldeep Yadav on board. This development came days after Pant stepped down as LSG captain following their dismal season, in which the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More