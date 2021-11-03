Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, you may be more attracted towards outstanding, expensive and beautiful things and think about splurging a bit. If you have big plans on your mind, you may try to execute them. Some may try to break monotonous routines and plan a get-together or a party at home. Desired outcomes can be fetched with proper planning on the business front. You may not feel exhausted and keep your mind active and sharp.

Love Focus: Some couples may try something adventurous to get rid of a normal and boring lifestyle and add spark to their love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Day seems wonderful for people born under the sign of Taurus. Financial conditions seem good for some and new opportunities to earn more may knock your door and prove profitable in the long run. Some may make changes in their houses structurally. You should try to be flexible and creative in order to complete tasks on time and boost your productivity. Those who have been hitting the gym may get their performance and flexibility improved.

Love Focus: You should try to understand the outlook and needs of your partner by being broad minded.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may get a chance to surprise people with your creative ideas, amazing problem-solving abilities and outstanding skills on the professional front. You may be unsure about some investments on the financial front. Someone in the family may check your patience, so try not to give a cold reaction. You may make some tough decisions at work, but you need not to worry about anything. No health issues are indicated.

Love Focus: You and your partner are going to have a good day, so plan something awesome and romantic.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This day may bring lots of opportunities, so try to keep a bright outlook. Good news about financial gains or profit in business is predicted. You can deal with anything destiny throws at you with a little compassion. Organizing and planning tasks should be your first priority today. Those who have been taking care of their daily food habits, they may enjoy good health and achieve fitness goals soon.

Love Focus: You need to be more compassionate and understanding in order to continue a fulfilling and healthy relationship with your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

This may be a favorable day for you. Some may have a scope of boosting their income. Your presence in a social-gathering may be appreciated by your parents. Your hard work may get you appreciation or recognition, so get ready to hear praise from colleagues or superiors. A sense of general well-being and joy may make your day wonderful. Some may be able to attract others with their pleasing personality.

Love Focus: It's important to discuss the various dimensions of a relationship with your partner and create healthy boundaries to make things work on the love front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This day can bring mixed results for you. Your business associates, bosses, co-workers or friends can prove beneficial to you by getting you benefits in a big way. You may enjoy the togetherness and company of loved ones. Those who are planning to start a new business or switch jobs, they should wait a bit longer. Your energy may allow you to complete all the pending work at home or office.

Love Focus: Those who are in love with someone may think about getting married to take the relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It's a favorable day to reveal your romantic side and enjoy the company of someone special. Your hard work and consistent efforts may get you gains or financial opportunities. Family members may be in a party mood today, so try to be a part of a wonderful event and create amazing memories. Someone may test your intellectual power on the professional front. Your energy and positive attitude may let you enjoy a party with friends or loved ones.

Love Focus: Some may choose to rely on the feelings of a lover or spouse and feel secure in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You just need to maintain a positive outlook about the things happening around. Day seems favorable for negotiations and you may know exactly how much you should invest in property or other investment schemes. You may find it hard to enjoy a day with family members due to some reasons. This is a suitable day for everything you do on the business front. You are advised not to waste your energy or time on unnecessary tasks.

Love Focus: Your partner may be in a rosy mood and try to shower love upon you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is a favorable day and you should make the most of it. Those who are waiting for good news on the financial fronts, they can get it. You may be able to enjoy a peaceful and joyful time with family members. Some may have to devote extra hours and work hard to complete a project on time. Some home remedies can prove effective in dealing with minor health issues.

Love Focus: Giving more attention to your companion may help strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This day may bring mixed results. You may expect good deals or gains on the property front. You need to be calculative when it comes to financial matters. Some positive factors on the home front may keep you filled with positivity and energy. Stars are not favoring you today, so you may feel a bit stressed on the professional front. Some may find themselves in low spirits, so it's a good idea to practice breathing exercises and meditation.

Love Focus: You may try something new to get rid of the boredom of the relationship and add excitement.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This may be a hectic day for you as you may have to deal with a number of matters and all of them may be very important. Some may get commission or good profit for providing their services to some institutes or clients. You may try some amazing ways to surprise your parents. Day seems to be very productive on the professional front. Some may schedule body massage or read motivational books.

Love Focus: You both may try to build a better bond and strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Things may go normal on the professional and family front. New income avenue may not reap anticipated reward. You may be out of control and hurt someone close, so watch out for your temper and control your emotions. You may get extra responsibilities at work that may require extra working hours and special skills. Your active mind may allow you to do something creative or innovative at work or home.

Love Focus: Those who are planning to tie a knot with their lover, this may be a favorable time to go for it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

