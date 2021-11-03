Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 03: Keep a check on your health!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This day can bring mixed results for you. You may get good news on the financial front and it may make you content, but your mind may be occupied in some issues on the business or professional front. Avoid over-thinking as things may be sorted out soon.

You are advised to take things slow on the business front. Investing a lot of money on launching a new product or expanding your business may not be a good idea at this juncture of time, let the planets be in your favor.

An out of the town trip with family or friends may prove refreshing.

Virgo Finance Today

Your business associates, bosses, co-workers or friends can prove beneficial to you by getting you benefits in a big way. New businesses started by some in the past may start to bear fruit.

Virgo Family Today

You may enjoy the togetherness and company of loved ones. You may be pampered by your parents. Taking care of your spouse is the key to building a healthy and strong relationship.

Virgo Career Today

Those who are planning to start a new business or switch jobs, they should wait a bit longer. Some may not get enough financial reserves to begin their new project or new business. Avoid working in partnership with someone.

Virgo Health Today

You may find yourself in good shape on the health front. Your energy may allow you to complete all the pending work at home or office. Some may be happy after getting their goals on the fitness front and feel motivated to maintain good physical and mental health.

Virgo Love Life Today

Those who are in love with someone may think about getting married to take the relationship to the next level. A romantic evening is on the cards for some. A long drive may prove fulfilling.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026