Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 6, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. There are times when you need to take things in your stride. A family member may prove a big support for you. An out-of-town vacation will prove most rejuvenating. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Academic success is possible, but not without efforts.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those new on the job will be able to establish themselves firmly. Financially, things will remain satisfactory through your efforts. Academic success is possible, but not without efforts. You will have the money to do up your home. A surprise is in store for you today on the academic front. Avoid busy roads and don’t drive a vehicle you are not confident of. You can take up a physical activity or some sport.

Love Focus: With admirers surrounding you can love be far away!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Fires of passion are likely to be reignited. A family get together may find you in your element. Plans to visit someone abroad may be afoot for some. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: Lover will be most appreciative of your ideas.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family youngster is likely to do you proud on the academic front. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well. Those in a job that entails travelling will find the day hassle free. Good health will make you feel fitter than ever. Things brighten up for those associated with the tinsel town.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye can kick-start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Listening to a health advice will be in your interest. You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you like. Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. Good news awaits some on the career front. Planning something together with family will be fun. A property decision will be given in your favour. Your reputation on the social front is likely to get enhanced.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. Bouncing back with a vengeance on the professional front is indicated. A lot of pending jobs get cleared today at home. An out-of-town drive and a short vacation are likely to rejuvenate you. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. You will be able to preempt a situation on the academic font without getting involved.

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! The financial front remains healthy as money comes in a steady stream. Expect praise for a job well done on the professional front. A short vacation is on the cards for some. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. Good news is in store for the earning member of the family. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is a chance of a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will make all the right financial moves. Chances of being made a scapegoat

for something you haven’t done look bright. Procedural matters will be

handled competently. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. A journey may prove most entertaining. Academics pose no difficulty, as you

perform well. Don’t ignore someone’s advice, as it is for your own good.

Love Focus: A feeling of being unloved and unwanted can make you sad.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Exercises will help to get you back into shape. You will be able to complete some work allotted to you in record time. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Excellent showing at work will get you hand-picked for an important assignment. Perfect health will help in keeping fit and energetic. An opportunity to travel abroad may materialise for some. Difficulties are foreseen in completing some formalities for possessing a property. Academically, you are likely to fare well. Saving money can be on the top of your list at present. Someone in the family may increase your workload by calling some people over.

Love Focus: Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. Honors and awards can come your way in appreciation of your performance at work. Much love and caring are likely to be received from the family. A long journey will help you unwind and prove interesting. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: A colleague working closely with you can develop romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

