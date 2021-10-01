Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Thanks to your insistence on homemade food and regular walks, you are likely to find yourself fitter and more energetic than before. Landing a suitable job is foreseen for those fresh out of college. A young member of family may be in a rebellious mood today, so let them be. Howsoever safe it may seem; it is still prudent to avoid crowded places to remain safe. If you feel happy with other people’s happiness, you will never be sad.

Love Focus: A relationship on choppy waters is set to improve.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Keep a track of changing exam rules to avoid any unpleasant surprises. Regular workouts and weight training under someone’s guidance will be the best way to build your body and get those abs. Those into betting are likely to make a neat packet. Listen to your team members at work, since they may have a better idea in solving a current workplace problem. Never accompany anyone you know is a rash driver, especially today.

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long absence will prove most thrilling, so plan something special.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Things have started to look positive on the financial front, as money has started coming in a steady stream. Today, your ideas at work will count and may even get you a word of praise from the boss. Although public transport is up and running, you will still feel reluctant to travel and rightly so. You can get concerned about certain bad habits of someone close. A visit to a dentist is likely for some.

Love Focus: Spouse may be against something you want to do, so defer it for some time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A deal you have been aiming for, may finally come to you and make you financially secure. Those who consider themselves over the hill will remain in good health by sticking to their routine. A defaulting tenant is likely to deposit the rent for your property in a timely manner. Discourage a family youngster, who is in the habit of breaking traffic rules, as he or she can get into big trouble.

Love Focus: Today, you can find someone interesting in a pub or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Actions of someone in the family may irritate you, but it doesn’t give you license to be nasty. Joining your health-conscious neighbours’ circle and exercising with them will keep you fit and in a positive state of mind. You may receive a part of your share in a property under dispute, but the case is far from over. Let experts handle what is beyond you at work. Be regular in schoolwork.

Love Focus: Spouse may take you out for dinner today, just for a change of scene.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Venture out on your own, if you want to raise your earnings, instead of sticking around in a nine-to-five job and going nowhere. You may have to dip into your savings to fund something important. Travelling with friends for a picnic will be fun today, especially when someone else is footing the bill. You will need to devote extra time to complete a school project. Health needs care.

Love Focus: Spouse may not see your point in doing something they are against, so don’t press the issue.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It is better to enhance your skill set to better secure your job. Don’t get negligent in academics at this juncture, as it may become difficult to catch up. Owners of small enterprises are likely to receive big orders and profit handsomely. A minor but effective change in lifestyle will go a long way in keeping you fit and healthy.

Love Focus: See the mood of your partner first, before suggesting what you desire today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Taking up running or jogging is a good idea, since it is a great stress buster. Conviction and self-confidence that you display while tackling issues at work will certainly take you places, so keep up the good work. Nowadays, it is difficult to find a uniquely ethical, flexible, and trustworthy builder, so read the testimonies of the one you plan to hire. You will need to be careful with important documents.

Love Focus: Shimmer, sparkle, and shine is what makes you joyous, so let your partner know.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Remain extra vigilant at work, to not commit any mistake. You love doing things that interest you, so maybe it is time to work hard on monetizing your passion. Cater for the weather, if you are working outdoors. Engage a builder who believes in transparent dealings, on-time delivery, and professional supervision. Eat right to be healthy.

Love Focus: Flattering lover by complimenting them will let you have your way today!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Work pressure may weigh heavy on your mind, so tackle it by being more methodical. Take outside help, if you feel that a particular subject is beyond you but do so at the earliest. A new bundle of joy may arrive in the family and make the day a joyous occasion. Don’t resent the pandemic safety norms, as this is the new normal.

Love Focus: Your claim to be good friends with the one you love may not convince all.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

If you are looking for a job, putting efforts in the right places can create opportunities. Ensure you have collected all important documents when you pass out from your school/ college to avoid any future hassles. A person you consider a divine guide will inspire you for times to come. Don’t show off your driving stunts on a busy road.

Love Focus: Act of selflessness on your part will help strengthen your loving bonds with partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your innovative solutions always show the way forward and this is what you are valued for in your organization. Breaking your own individual record for obtaining the highest marks in a subject is possible and will give you a great sense of achievement. If you are growing conscious of your looks, it is time to go in for a makeover. Ward off any negativity that comes your way by not reacting to it.

Love Focus: Mutual understanding grows only after a few showdowns in marriage, so don’t take minor altercations seriously.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

